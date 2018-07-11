Life Time Athletic Mount Laurel Hires John Carroll as New Head Coach

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 10, 2018—Life Time Swim, one of the nation’s largest providers of USA SwimTeams, today announced John Carroll, nationally recognized and renowned coach, is set to join its team as Head Coach of the Life Time Swim Team at Life Time Athletic in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Carroll brings more than 40 years of expertise to the Life Time Swim program, including having coached two Olympic athletes and dozens of Olympic Trial Qualifiers. Additional career highlights for Carroll include: two-time Middle Atlantic Coach of the Year, multiple top 10 team finishes at Summer Nationals and multiple N.A.G. individual and relay records. He has also coached numerous student athletes to scholarships at Division 1 Power 5 colleges.

“We are honored to bring John Carroll on board as our Head Swim Coach at Mount Laurel and welcome him to the Life Time Family,” says Vice President of Life Time Aquatics, Alicia Kockler. “John’s long tenure of success as a swim coach and relationships with his teams and their families will help to further the growth of our swimmers at Mount Laurel, our growth as a leading program nationally and the growth of swimming across the nation. It’s a very exciting time for us.”

Joining together with Life Time, Carroll will coach 100 swimmers at the Life Time Athletic Mount Laurel location, all of whom will compete as part of the Middle Atlantic Life Time Swim Team, which consists of more than 200 swimmers with eight coaches regionally. Nationally, Life Time Swim employs more than 350 coaches for more than 7,000 swimmers on 26 USA Swim Teams across the nation.

“I’m certainly excited for this new challenge,” says Carroll of his role, “and look forward to continued success with Life Time.”

More information about Life Time Swim is available at www.lifetime.life/swim.

