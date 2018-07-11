Life Time Athletic Mount Laurel Hires John Carroll as New Head Coach

Life Time Athletic in Mount Laurel, New Jersey has announced John Carroll as their new head coach. The announcement comes after Carroll was removed as the head coach of the nearby Jersey Wahoos, where led the team for 30 years and spent another decade as a senior coach.
While at the Jersey Wahoos, Carroll coached a number of national and international swimmers, including having 4 qualify for A or B finals at the 1996 Olympic Trials, where Peter Wright made the U.S. Olympic team in the 1500 freestyle. He also coached Dean Hutchinson to a mdal in the 50 free at the 2000 World University Games, and Sean Killion to an American Record in the 800 meter freestyle at the 1987 USS Senior Nationals. Killion would go on to qualify for the 1992 U.S. Olympic Team in the 400 and 1500 freestyles.
See the full press release from Life Time Athletic Mount Laurel below:
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 10, 2018—Life Time Swim, one of the nation’s largest providers of USA SwimTeams, today announced John Carroll, nationally recognized and renowned coach, is set to join its team as Head Coach of the Life Time Swim Team at Life Time Athletic in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Carroll brings more than 40 years of expertise to the Life Time Swim program, including having coached two Olympic athletes and dozens of Olympic Trial Qualifiers. Additional career highlights for Carroll include: two-time Middle Atlantic Coach of the Year, multiple top 10 team finishes at Summer Nationals and multiple N.A.G. individual and relay records. He has also coached numerous student athletes to scholarships at Division 1 Power 5 colleges.
“We are honored to bring John Carroll on board as our Head Swim Coach at Mount Laurel and welcome him to the Life Time Family,” says Vice President of Life Time Aquatics, Alicia Kockler. “John’s long tenure of success as a swim coach and relationships with his teams and their families will help to further the growth of our swimmers at Mount Laurel, our growth as a leading program nationally and the growth of swimming across the nation. It’s a very exciting time for us.”
Joining together with Life Time, Carroll will coach 100 swimmers at the Life Time Athletic Mount Laurel location, all of whom will compete as part of the Middle Atlantic Life Time Swim Team, which consists of more than 200 swimmers with eight coaches regionally. Nationally, Life Time Swim employs more than 350 coaches for more than 7,000 swimmers on 26 USA Swim Teams across the nation.
“I’m certainly excited for this new challenge,” says Carroll of his role, “and look forward to continued success with Life Time.”
More information about Life Time Swim is available at www.lifetime.life/swim.
Leave a Reply