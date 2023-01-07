Sarasota’s Aidan Siers Announces Commitment to Auburn’s of Class 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Versatile swimmer Aidan Siers has announced his verbal commitment to join Auburn’s class of 2028.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University. I want to thank my amazing coaches at the Sarasota Sharks, my friends who push me to be a better person in and out of the pool, my supportive family, and finally my future coaches at Auburn for believing in me. War Eagle!🦅”

Siers swims for the Sarasota Sharks, where he is a distance specialist. However, he has a wide range of strong events exemplified by the fact that he currently holds Futures cuts in freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, and IM across both the long course and short course pools. In addition, he also holds Junior National cuts in the 800 freestyle LCM and the 400 IM LCM.

At the recent Winter Junior Championships – East, Siers posted best times in the 1650 freestyle (15:51.77), 200 backstroke (1:49.66), and 200 IM (1:53.23). His highest finish came in the 1650, where he placed 43rd overall.

Best Times SCY:

1000 freestyle – 9:26.75

1650 freestyle – 15:51.77

200 IM – 1:53.23

400 IM – 4:01.94

100 butterfly – 50.95

100 backstroke – 52.08

200 backstroke – 1:49.66

With almost 2 years left to develop before he arrives at Auburn, Siers already has multiple strong events for the Auburn coaches to pick from. Looking at his best events, they could easily opt to develop him as a 400 IM/distance freestyle specialist or as an IM’er with the 100 fly, 100 back, or 200 backstroke as alternative events.

His personal best in the 1650 freestyle would have ranked 6th on Auburn’s roster this season, while his best in the 400 IM would have ranked 8th. It already appears that Siers may have more room to improve in his 400, as his best time in long course (4:33.42) converts to a 4:00.55 in short course,over a second faster than his current best.

This season, the program’s second under head coach Ryan Wochomurka, the Auburn men have been on the upswing. In the most recent edition of the CSCAA’s Division I Poll, the Auburn men ranked 9th in the country, the team’s highest ranking since 2017. The upswing has been fueled by strong performances from all around the roster, including junior Reid Mikuta, who currently owns the top time in the country in the 100 breaststroke (51.14). In addition, the Auburn men hold top-5 ranked times in three different relays: the 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, and the 400 medley relay, showing that they could be a serious force in the team scoring at both the SEC Championships and at NCAAs .

At the 2022 SEC Championships, the Auburn men finished 6th as a team, just behind Texas A&M, a team that they have already beaten this season. They later finished 29th at NCAAs, with their swimmers only scoring 22 points.

With his commitment, Siers is set to join Isaac Lee, Keaton Rice, Andy Commins, Jack Ailshire, Aidan Clements, and Sam Empey in Auburn’s class of 2028.

