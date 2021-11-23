Sara-Michael Jann Sends Commitment to Gardner-Webb University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Deciding to make the short drive North for her college career, Sara-Michael Jann has opted to join Gardner-Webb University after she graduates from high school next sprint. Jann is from an hour South of the school in Greenville, South Carolina, where she swims for the Greater Spartanburg YMCA.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Gardner-Webb University! A huge thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me get here! I can’t wait to see what God does over the next four years! #skodawgs”’

Over the summer, Jann traveled to Alabama to compete at the Futures Championship meet held in Huntsville. At that meet, she swam to three new lifetime bests, dropping time in the 200 free and 400 free, as well as the 200 IM. Her biggest drop came in the 200 free, where she shaved off over three seconds from her lifetime best to touch in 2:10.02. She also added a best time in the 400 free (4:34.14) and 200 IM (2:27.91).

Back in February Jann earned seconds swims in numerous events at the South Carolina Short Course Senior Championships. Her best performances came in the 400 IM and 1650 free, earning an A-final berth in both. In the 1650, a timed finals-only event, she finished with the 6th fastest time in the meet, touching at 18:07.46. She also grabbed 8th in IM, touching in 4:34.54 during prelims.

Best SCY Times

100 free – 53.05

200 free – 1:57.43

500 free – 5:03.80

1650 free – 18:07.46

200 IM – 2:09.84

400 IM – 4:30.54

Jann will bring depth in a wealth of events to the Runnin’ Bulldogs when she arrives on campus next fall. Last season, her best time in the 100 free would have ranked as the team’s fourth-best. She also would have led the team in the 500 free by nearly three seconds.

At the 2021 CCSA Championships, Jann would have qualified for the B-final of the 500 free. The team was led in that event by Adrianna Barone, a freshman on the team last season. Already this season Emma Maust, a freshman, has topped last season’s fastest athletes, finishing in 5:01.33 at the Fall Frenzy Invitational.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are also led by a young group in the 200 IM, with sophomore Abby Surley holding the team’s fastest time this season. Surley finished in 2:09.36 at the Fall Frenzy Invite, followed by freshman Anna Yeater (2:11.90).

At the 2021 CCSA Championships, Gardner-Webb finished 7th out of the 8 teams in the conference, beating only Bellarmine, who only just joined the conference after moving up from Division II.

