Seaholm Wins Third Straight Girls’ D2 Michigan High School State Title

2021 Girls MHSAA Division 2 Championships

Ernest W. Seaholm High School, located in Birmingham, Michigan, won its third consecutive Division II women’s high school state championship on Saturday.

The school became the first to have won three state titles within Division II since Holland High School did so from 2011 to 2013. The team won with 314.5 points, over 70 points more than second-place Grosse Pointe South.

Seaholm’s head coach, Karl Hodgson, said in a news release that winning consecutive championships is much harder than winning just one.

“It’s just more difficult,” Hodgson said in the release. “It gets harder each time and is a relief. It feels great.”

Seaholm relied largely on its depth and relay prowess to win the meet, sweeping the relays but only having one individual event winner. The team won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.33, the 200 free relay in 1:35.99, and the 400 free relay in 3:29.43. All three times qualify for All-American consideration.

Anchoring the free relays was junior Samantha Clifford, who also won the only individual event for the school when she clocked a 51.02 in the 100 free. The time is Clifford’s best, and it’s a USA Swimming Futures qualifying time and an All-American consideration time.

Portage Northern senior Angelina Baker broke the Division II record with her 500 free time of 4:54.97, which also earned her first place. The time is an All-American consideration time.

Two swimmers won both of their individual events at the meet: Fenton senior Gracie Olsen and Portage Northern junior Hannah Williams.

Olsen won the 200 IM (2:01.58, All-American consideration) and the 100 fly (54.19, automatic All-American). Olsen, who will be swimming for Indiana in the fall, reclaimed her 200 IM title after losing it last year as a junior. Her win in the 100 fly was her third. Her total high school wins now total six.

Williams won the 200 free (1:50.38, All-American consideration) and the 100 breast (1:03.76, All-American consideration). She defended her 200 free title from 2020, though she was slightly off her 2020 championships time of 1:49.42. She also defended her 100 breast title, swimming an almost identical time to her 2020 race, which was 1:03.68.

Other top performances: