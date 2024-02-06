Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

San Jose State Sweeps Mountain West Swim & Dive Weekly Awards

Courtesy: The MW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San José State swept Mountain West Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Week honors. Senior Réka Kovács was tabbed the MW Swimmer of the Week, sophomore Jenna Jagielski garnered MW Diver of the Week accolades and Spartan rookie Vilma Lindberg earned the MW Swimming & Diving Freshman of the Week nod.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

RÉKA KOVÁCS, SAN JOSÉ STATE

Senior, Székesfehérvár, Sweden / West Virginia

  • Helped the Spartans to a dual win over Fresno State (151-149).
  • Swam a personal-best 4:56.61 in the 500-yard freestyle. Her time is the seventh-fastest in the event in program history and broke a pool record, beating the previous record of 4:59.05 set by Stanford’s Morgan Tankersley.
  • Won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:01.89.
  • Swam legs of the 200-yard free (1:35.45) and 200-yard medley (1:43.85) relays that both placed third.

DIVER OF THE WEEK

JENNA JAGIELSKI, SAN JOSÉ STATE

Sophomore, Portland, Oregon / International School of Beaverton

  • Surpassed NCAA Diving Zones qualifying standards in both the 1-meter and the 3-meter springboard.
  • In the 1-meter springboard, registered a score of 266.18, placing second.
  • In the 3-meter springboard, logged a first-place score of 308.18, marking a season best for the sophomore.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

VILMA LINDBERG, SAN JOSÉ STATE

Swimmer, Södoertälje, Sweden / Tumba Gymnasium

  • Swam the fastest 200-yard breaststroke for the Spartans this season and set a personal-best of 2:13.59, placing second.
  • Time was the fourth-fastest in program history.
  • Logged a third-place finish in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:02.73, a personal-best.
  • Swam a leg of the 200-yard medley relay that placed third in 1:43.85.

