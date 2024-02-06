Colorado Time Systems Announces Partnership with United States Deaf Swimming, Inc.

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner since 2014.

Loveland, CO—February 6, 2024— Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce our partnership with United States Deaf Swimming, Inc. (USADS) through 2027.

As the “Official Timing and Scoring Partner of United States Deaf Swimming, Inc.,” Colorado Time Systems will support the USADS with the use of the new Championship Elite Start System.

“We value our partnership with Colorado Time Systems,” said Elizabeth Escobar, United States Deaf Swimming Director. “The addition of the Championship Elite Start System with the external multicolor strobes and visual start signaling system is a huge leap forward in making competitive swimming more accessible for many athletes, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

“Our partnership with United States Deaf Swimming is an important part of our mission and values,” said Rick Connell, Colorado Time Systems’ Vice President, and General Manager. “The keen insight from their team has allowed us to develop and release an all-new way to start swimming races, that gives athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing an equal playing ground. We look forward to supporting USADS for many years to come.”

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS)

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

About United States Deaf Swimming, Inc.

United States Deaf Swimming, Inc. is a non-profit organization established to promote competitive swimming among athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing in the United States. Learn more at: https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/usds/page/home.