Samuel Hart (2021) Commits to RIT with 200 Breast Under Program Record

Samuel Hart from Edmond, Oklahoma has committed to swim at Rochester Institute of Technology in the class of 2025.

“Rochester Institute of Technology is a fantastic school with an engineering program that will prepare me for a meaningful career. With Coach Baretela and my new teammates I think RIT can give me a great swimming career too.”

Hart is a senior at Edmond Memorial High School. He does his year-round swimming with American Energy Swim Club where he focuses mainly on breaststroke. He recently updated his PBs in the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 18&U Winter Championships in Lee’s Summit, placing 10th in the 100 and 8th in the 200. Hart will wrap up his prep career at the Oklahoma High School 6A State Championships which are scheduled to take place February 24-25. He is seeded 7th in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 100 breast.

Best SCY Times:

200 breast – 2:05.16

100 breast – 57.38

50 breast – 27.99

200 IM – 2:05.10

Hart will join the Tigers with a 200 breast time that is faster than the current program record (2:05.33) that was set by Brendan Kapp at 2020 Liberty League Championships. He is close to Kapp’s 100 breast record (56.73) and Shawn Nevers’ 2017 mark in the 50 breast (26.81). Hart would have been an A finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at last year’s conference meet. He will overlap one year with Kapp and two with breaststrokers Mitch Gumbert and Jonathan Costa.

