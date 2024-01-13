Samantha Linsey Stays In-State with Commitment to Division II Bloomsbury

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Deciding to stay close to home to continue her athletic career, Samantha Linsey of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania has announced that she will be staying in state this fall, committing to Division II Bloomsburg University. Linsey is currently a senior at Cedar Cliff High School and swims club with WSY Swimming.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bloomsburg University! I was drawn to BU for both its amazing swim program as well as the reputation of its College of Education. I felt at home from the moment I stepped on campus. After meeting Coach Bridget and Coach Eric, I knew these were definitely my kind of people. Spending time with the team and fellow recruits sealed the deal. The coaches and the team definitely match my energy!”

In the fall, Linsey hit multiple lifetime bests while racing at the WSY Thanksgiving Invitational. She finished a perfect three for three on best times in freestyle events, hitting new personal bests in the 50 free (25.83), 200 free (2:03.16) and 500 free (5:43.73). She also added a new best time of 1:14.73 in the 100 breast.

Linsey’s best time in the 100 free comes from four months earlier at the Mid-Cap Summer Swimming Championships, held at the end of July. At that meet, she took the top spot in the 100 free with a best time of 55.03.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 25.83

100 free – 55.03

200 free – 2:03.16

500 free – 5:42.56

A Division II program, Bloomsburg University competed in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). At the 2023 PSAC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, the program finished third out of the twelve teams at the meet.

Last season, the sprint freestyle events were a strong point for the program, with multiple girls earning spots in the finals of the sprint races. The group was led by Rylee Wenzel, with the sophomore taking third in both the 50 free and 100 free. Wenzel will be a senior this fall, giving her one year of overlap with Linsey.

Bloomsburg is in the middle of its first season under new head coach Bridget Hilferty, with Linsey being a member of her first recruiting class. Hilferty has been with the program for over ten years, having started as an assistant coach in 2013 before taking over the program this season.

