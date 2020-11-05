Sakci vs Shymanovich in the 50 Breast: Match 7 Day 1 Entries

2020 International Swimming League – Match 7

Lanes

DC Trident – Lanes 1 & 2

Energy Standard – Lanes 3 & 4

Iron – Lanes 5 & 6

Toronto Titans – Lanes 7 & 8

Start List

Sarah Sjostrom, who sat out match 6 due to injury, is entered in the match. But she will not race in the 100 fly, where Madeline Banic and Anastasiya Shkurdai will rep ENS. Instead, Sjostrom will take on Iron’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo in the 50 free.

In the women’s 200 back, Energy Standard switched out Mary-Sophie Harvey with Zsuzsanna Jakabos with Emily Seebohm remaining. Daria Ustinova and Daria Zevina will race for Iron. This means Harvey will be fresh for her 1st race of the day, the 200IM, instead of Jakabos. Unsurprisingly the 200IM world record-holder Katinka Hosszu will rep team Iron. Toronto’s IM team of Tessa Cieplucha and Kelsey Wog are also entered.

Ilya Shimanovich (ENS) is not in the 200 breast. Instead, Max Stupin will race alongside teammate Andrius Sidlauskas against DCT Ian Finnerty and Thomas Cope. As expected, Toronto’s top 200 breaststrokers Anton McKee and Erik Persson, who hold the 2nd and 3rd fastest times of the season, are entered as well.

Iron’s Leonardo Santos, the fastest in the 200IM out of these teams so far, is entered in the 200IM. No Cole Pratt in the 200IM for TOR, instead it will be Daniil Pasynkov alongside Finlay Knox.

The men’s 50 breast is stacked, including Energy Standard’s Ilya Shimanovich, who holds the 2nd fastest time in the event so far this season. Finnerty and Cope (DCT) will go up against him alongside the current fastest 50 breaststroker this season, Emre Sakci (IRO) . McKee and Persson will race again for Toronto.

Benedetta Pilato will race the 50 breast for Energy Standard. The only other person entered in the event who has swam a top-five time this season is Iron’s Ida Hulko. A change for ENS is that Breeja Larson is in the event instead of Imogen Clark.

The women’s 50 back is filled to the brim with competition. The highest ranked swimmers so far this season are Kylie Masse (TOR) and Linnea Mack (DCT), but Bilquist (DCT) and Harvey (ENS), replacing Seebohm, are also in the mix.

On the women’s side, Toronto and Energy Standard are the top teams in the 400 medley relay with Toronto’s fastest time (3:48.50) only .30 faster than Energy Standard. From match 6, Toronto has kept their relay teams the same while Energy Standard switched out Sjostrom for Femke Heemskerk on the anchor leg.

For the men, Energy Standard’s fastest 400 medley time so far (3:20.68) is nearly 4 seconds faster than the next fastest team in the match, Toronto Titans. From match 6 they also kept their A relay the same: Rylov, Shymanovich, le Clos, Manaudou. ENS has switched Matt Grevers from the backstroke le g to the butterfly, having Kliment Kolesnikov lead off.

Swimmers Out By Team:

Energy Standard Out

Imogen Clark

Pernille Blume

Tamara van Vliet

Max Litchfield

Andrei Zhilkin

Toronto Titans Out

Mack Darragh

Yuri Kisil

Eli Wall

Emily Overholt

Jhennifer Alves Conceicao Candice Hall Tayla Lovemore

DC Trident Out

Connor McHugh

Robert Howard

Leah Gingrich

Rozaliya Nasretdinova

Iron Out