Ryan Murphy: “I Think the Hard Part is Behind Us” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 BACK
- American Record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- Meet Record: 44:07, Nick Thoman, 2013
- Pool Record: 44.82, Matt Grevers, 2010
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy, Cal, 45.03
- SILVER: Jacob Pebley, Cal, 46.06
- BRONZE: Grigory Tarasevich, Cardinal Aqautics, 46.53
As expected, Cal postgrad Ryan Murphy was much faster than his prelims time. Olympic champ Murphy took charge early on and never looked back as he dominated in 45.03. Teammate Jacob Pebley secured a 1-2 finish for the Bears with his 46.03 for the silver.
Louisville postgrad Grigory Tarasevich and Longhorn Aquatics’ Bryce Bohman were stroke-for-stroke into the wall in the battle for bronze. Bohman was just 5 hundredths ahead at the halfway point. Tarasevich battled back down the stretch, racing ahead to clip Bohman 46.53 to 46.56 for the bronze.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!