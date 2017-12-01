Ryan Murphy: “I Think the Hard Part is Behind Us” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK

American Record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy , 2016

, 2016 Meet Record: 44:07, Nick Thoman, 2013

Pool Record: 44.82, Matt Grevers, 2010

As expected, Cal postgrad Ryan Murphy was much faster than his prelims time. Olympic champ Murphy took charge early on and never looked back as he dominated in 45.03. Teammate Jacob Pebley secured a 1-2 finish for the Bears with his 46.03 for the silver.

Louisville postgrad Grigory Tarasevich and Longhorn Aquatics’ Bryce Bohman were stroke-for-stroke into the wall in the battle for bronze. Bohman was just 5 hundredths ahead at the halfway point. Tarasevich battled back down the stretch, racing ahead to clip Bohman 46.53 to 46.56 for the bronze.