Ruta Meilutyte is Not Currently Planning to Compete at SC World Champs

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Ruta Meilutyte has been on fire this year, coming off of a 4-medal summer in long course to nearing world records in the short pool. Surprisingly, when asked if she was going to short course world champs in Melbourne this December, the breaststroke ace said that currently, she was not planning to attend, but still thinking about it.