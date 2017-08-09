Russia’s Kolesnikov Lowers Own 100 Back World Junior Record In Rome

2017 ENERGY FOR SWIM!

While competing at the inaugural Energy for Swim! Charity meet in Rome, Italy, young Russian Kliment Kolesnikov lowered his own World Junior Record en route to winning the men’s 100m backstroke. Not deterred by a field which included American world record holder Ryan Murphy and last year’s world champion Mitch Larkin of Australia, 17-year-old Kolesnikov shaved .03 off of his own previous 100m backstroke WJR of 53.38 set at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest to notch a new mark of 53.35.

His 53.38 was set during a swim-off with China’s Li Guangyuan to get on the list for first reserve. Kolesnikov’s mark of 53.38 would have ultimately finished 7th had he qualified for the final.

Splits for Kolesnikov’s WJR-setting performance tonight in Rome: 26.34/27.01. His performance out-touched Murphy by just .02 of a second to take the win tonight, with Larkin finishing 3rd in 53.82. The trio represented the only men of the field tonight that earned sub-54 second marks.

In the uniquely-formatted Energy for Swim, Kolesnikov is representing Team Energy Standard, while Murphy is representing Team USA and Larkin is on Team Australia.