Hanover College to Bring Back Swim Program After 40-Year Absence

After forty years without a swim team on campus, Hanover College in southeast Indiana has announced plans to bring back a varsity men’s and women’s swimming & diving program to its athletic department.

Recruiting has already begun under the recently-named head coach Blake Braden, with the intended implementation of the team to occur in time for the 2018-19 NCAA season. Hanover had an intramural swim program from 1969-1977, training in the J. Graham Brown Campus Center pool that no longer exists, but the school has been without a swim team of any sort since then.

There is currently no pool available to Hanover students on their campus, so they’ve reached an agreement with nearby Southwestern High School and will be training and competing at their six-lane, 25-meter pool as soon as the program is in place.

New head coach Braden will have the 2017-18 season to recruit for the program’s start in fall of 2018. Braden swam at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, before serving the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Millikin program as well as serving three years as the Decatur Swim Club’s head coach. Braden also has experience coaching Indiana high school swimmers, having spent four seasons leading Franklin Central High School prior to coaching at Millikin.

Located just northeast of Louisville, Hanover College has an enrollment of just over 1,100 students. Hanover is a liberal arts school affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The Hanover swimming & diving team is the sixth member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference to sponsor an aquatics team, along with Anderson University, Franklin College, Manchester University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Transylvania University.

Hanover competes in the NCAA’s Division III.