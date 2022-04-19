Russian Volleyball Fed. Seeks $80 Million in Damages for Canceled Tournament

Russia is seeking $80 million in compensation after the FIVB pulled the 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships from the country because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Alexander Yaremenko, the secretary general of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VFV), told Russia’s official state news agency TASS that they had filed an appeal for $80 million to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in recompense for the tournament, though as of a week ago, the CAS said that they had not received such an appeal.

This would be in addition to 9 other appeals cases from Russian governing bodies registered by the international court earlier this month.

The FIVB, along with the aquatics governing body FINA, were the last two major sporting bodies to withdraw major championships from Russia in 2022. Like FINA, FIVB made initial half-measures against Russia.

Also like FINA, though, a number of major federations announcing that they would not compete in Russia eventually forced the governing body’s hand. FIVB stripped Russia of its hosting rights on March 1, and on April 15, a new tournament in Poland and Slovenia was announced. FINA made their announcement withdrawing the Short Course World Championships three weeks later, on March 23.

Russia has been barred from competing in the 2022 FIVB Men’s World Volleyball Championships, along with most other major international sporting events. The Soviet Union, a predecessor nation to modern Russia, won 6 gold medals at this championship among 11 total podium finishes: both the most ever. Since the breakup of the USSR, Russia has won just one medal, a silver in 2002. Russia has not hosted the tournament since the dissolution of the USSR.

If the VFV does formally bring this request for $80 million to court, it will serve as a probe for a number of other Russian organizations that might seek similar damages.