Russia Registers 9 Appeals in CAS Against Athlete Ban in International Sport

Russian sporting federations currently have 9 different appeals in front of the Court of Arbitration of Sport, the Swiss-based tribunal reported on Tuesday. That is in addition to one case that the Football Union of Russia withdrew on March 30.

These cases span 6 different specific sports: football (soccer), skating, biathlon, rowing, rugby, and gymnastics, with many other winter sports being rolled up into the appeal against the European Olympic Committees.

The cases all deal with the ban on Russian athletes by most of the world’s international sporting federations as part of sanctions for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began almost 6 weeks ago.

Specific sporting federations that have appeals in front of the CAS:

Football Union of Russia v. UEFA, 11 European federations

Football Union of Russia v. FIFA, UEFA, Polish, Swedish, Czech, Montenegran, and Matlese Football Federations

Russian Olympic Committee v. European Olympic Committees

Russian Skating Union, Figure Skating Federation of Russia (and athletes) v. International Skating Union

Russian Biathlon Union v. International Biathlon Union

Russian Rowing Federation v. World Rowing

Rugby Union of Russia v. World Rugby

Russian Gymnastics Federation (and athletes) v. International Gymnastics Federation

Russian Gymnastics Federation (and athletes) v. European Gymnastics

The case dropped was one against football federations of Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, which were the first three nations to come out publicly and refused to play Russia in World Cup qualifying. Those countries have been rolled up into a larger case against FIFA and UEFA.

No appeals on the ban by aquatics federations like LEN (Europe) and FINA have been appealed yet, though success in these 9 cases will likely lead to many more. LEN banned Russian athletes from competition in Europe fairly early in the war in Russia, though FINA was one of the last to make a move – they banned Russian and Belarusian athletes only when their hand was forced by the appearance of Olympic gold medalist Evgeny Rylov at a pro-war rally in Russia.

The CAS has also not yet announced any appeals by Belarusian federations. Athletes from many Belarusian federations have also been suspended from international competition as a result of their country’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the CAS is still forming panels to hear most of the appeals, Russia, at least, was not given decisive early victories in their appeals: emergency requests by Russia to stay the suspension of the country’s soccer teams were rejected by CAS, though that ruling doesn’t mean that the full appeal will be rejected.

Fighting continues in Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian military forces continue to prevent Russia from achieving most of its objectives, and Russians have begun to pull back from the capital city of Kyiv to focus on fighting in the eastern part of the country. The withdraw has revealed more evidence of war atrocities and possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, including claims by the Ukrainian president that civilians in the city of Bucha were tortured and killed for “the pleasure” of Russian soldiers, and that soldiers raped civilian women.

A U.S. government official told CNN on Tuesday that they have already concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, and that information from Bucha shows “further evidence of war crimes.”

The United States rolled out a new package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday meant to further degrade their financial systems and limit the activities of Russian government officials and their family members.