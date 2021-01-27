RUSADA Considers CAS Sanctions “Unjustified,” But Does Not Challenge Decision

Following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to reduce Russia’s international sports ban from four years down to two, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has responded. And though the agency considers the sanctions “unjustified,” they are also ready to move forward.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed the ban in December 2019, declaring RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC), and thus suspending RUSADA (and therefore Russia on an international sporting level) for a four-year period. After RUSADA’s appeal, the CAS Panel reduced the ban from four years to two last month.

Now, in a documented recently released by RUSADA, the agency outlines several of the issues it has with the CAS Award, specifically referring to a “Legal Note” issued by WADA. RUSADA says this note “fails to provide a balanced summary of the Panel’s findings,” and that in actuality it’s more of a “one-sided and largely redundant summary” of the Parties’ disagreements. Therefore, RUSADA deemed it necessary to provide context and clarify the issues raised in the note.