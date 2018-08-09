Rivard, Meyers, Patterson Set World Records To Open 2018 Para Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canada’s Aurelie Rivard, the USA’s Becca Meyers and Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson broke their own 400 free world records to highlight day 1 at the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships.

Rivard went 4:29.27, taking about seven tenths of a second off the S10 world record she set back at the 2016 Paralympics. Rivard has already broken the 200 free record this season and should get another shot at it later this week.

Meanwhile Meyers was 4:24.30, shaving about 2.8 seconds from her S12 world record set in May. Meyers would also win the SB12 100 breaststroke in 1:22.12.

And in the S8 class, Patterson – coming off of dual golds at the Commonwealth Games in the shorter freestyles – went 4:39.23 to lower her world mark set at the Rio Olympics.

Six-time 2017 para world champ Daniel Dias won the S5 200 free for Brazil. He was 2:37.10 in that event. In addition, double Commonwealths champ Timothy Disken picked up a win, going 1:11.91 to take the SB8 100 breast. That’s a half-second faster than he went in winning Commonwealths earlier this year. Commonwealths champ Brenden Hall also picked up a win, going 4:16.74 in the S9 400 free.