Rising Sprint Superstar Mollie O’Callaghan Won’t Race Backstroke at Worlds

18-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan stole the show in many events at the Australian Trials a few weeks ago, quickly becoming one of the top women’s sprinters in the world. In fact, O’Callaghan posted the top time in the world this year in the LCM 100 free at Trials, clocking a blistering personal best of 52.49.

O’Callaghan has since revealed more about her event schedules for the upcoming World Championships and Commonwealth Games. For Worlds, which begin in just a few weeks, O’Callaghan will be forgoing the backstroke events, despite qualifying for all 3 at Trials, and instead will be focusing on her freestyle races.

O’Callaghan put up competitive times in the back events at Aussie Trials last month, winning the 50 back in 27.46, taking 2nd in the 100 back in 59.12, and 2nd in the 200 back with a 2:08.48. Her 50 back was particularly notable, as she’s currently 7th in the world this year, and 5th among those who will be competing at Worlds.

Despite opting out of the backstroke events, the 18-year-old O’Callaghan will still have a busy schedule in Budapest, featuring the 100 free and 200 free individually, as well as the women’s 4×100 free relay, 8×200 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay, and potentially mixed relays as well.

O’Callaghan hasn’t yet made her Commonwealth Games schedule known, but if she’s sitting out of the backstroke events at Worlds, there’s a chance she’ll at least do a back race or two in Birmingham.

In terms of her two individual events for Worlds, O’Callaghan has a real shot at Gold medals in both. In the 100 free, she enters as the top seed, and one of only two swimmers who have been under 53 seconds this year. In the 200 free, neither Ariarne Titmus or Katie Ledecky, the top two women’s 200 freestylers currently, will be racing. That leaves O’Callaghan with a great opportunity to top the field.