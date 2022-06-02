Rising Sprint Superstar Mollie O’Callaghan Won’t Race Backstroke at Worlds

18-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan stole the show in many events at the Australian Trials a few weeks ago, quickly becoming one of the top women’s sprinters in the world. In fact, O’Callaghan posted the top time in the world this year in the LCM 100 free at Trials, clocking a blistering personal best of 52.49.
2021-2022 LCM Women 100 Free
O'Callaghan
52.49
|2
|Shayna
Jack
|AUS
|52.60
|03/18
|3
|Sarah
Sjostrom
|SWE
|53.05
|05/29
|4
|Meg
Harris
|AUS
|53.09
|05/18
|5
|Madi
Wilson
|AUS
|53.19
|05/18
O’Callaghan has since revealed more about her event schedules for the upcoming World Championships and Commonwealth Games. For Worlds, which begin in just a few weeks, O’Callaghan will be forgoing the backstroke events, despite qualifying for all 3 at Trials, and instead will be focusing on her freestyle races.
O’Callaghan put up competitive times in the back events at Aussie Trials last month, winning the 50 back in 27.46, taking 2nd in the 100 back in 59.12, and 2nd in the 200 back with a 2:08.48. Her 50 back was particularly notable, as she’s currently 7th in the world this year, and 5th among those who will be competing at Worlds.
Despite opting out of the backstroke events, the 18-year-old O’Callaghan will still have a busy schedule in Budapest, featuring the 100 free and 200 free individually, as well as the women’s 4×100 free relay, 8×200 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay, and potentially mixed relays as well.
O’Callaghan hasn’t yet made her Commonwealth Games schedule known, but if she’s sitting out of the backstroke events at Worlds, there’s a chance she’ll at least do a back race or two in Birmingham.
In terms of her two individual events for Worlds, O’Callaghan has a real shot at Gold medals in both. In the 100 free, she enters as the top seed, and one of only two swimmers who have been under 53 seconds this year. In the 200 free, neither Ariarne Titmus or Katie Ledecky, the top two women’s 200 freestylers currently, will be racing. That leaves O’Callaghan with a great opportunity to top the field.
She will probably be left off the relay finals again as the selectors like to do to her LOL
Does this mean Atherton will be added to the team or will Mckeown have to swim prelims as well as finals of the medley relay?
MOC could still theoretically swim backstroke in the prelims, but given she will potentially be in every relay I don’t think she was ever planned to swim in them.
Wilson has only one individual event and is a world class backstroker, so I assume they will use her in the prelims.
Someone did mention this a few days back…….
The articles writes “8×200 free relay”
Lol that would be great. Another medal for the Aussie women.
Pretty sure they could go 1-2 if they could enter two 4x100s and had a full roster
With their current roster, no. But if you include McKeon and both Campbells then yeah, I think Australia literally could go 1-2 entering two 100 free relays.
Thank god she dropped the 200 back. It would have been a waste of energy for her. The 100 back she would have done well in but very unlikely to medal so not fussed that she dropped that. I would have liked her to give the 50 back a shot because it shouldn’t take much out of her, she is a realistic medal chance, and it only coincides with the 100 free semis.
Anyway, my thoughts aside, I think this is a smart decision. Mollie will almost certainly race in the 100 free relay, 200 free relay and medley relay, with a strong likelihood in both mixed relays as well. That’s still 7 events. Swimming 10 events would have been… Read more »
Also I believe MOC would be 6th in the world currently and 4th at worlds (although records for non-olympic events tend not to be up to date).
I have her behind Berkoff, Masse, Smith, Smoliga and White (making her 6th) but Smoliga and White aren’t swimming the event, so MOC would be 4th of those actually in the event right? It’s quite possible there is a Mare Nostrum swim I’ve missed…
Curzan’s been quicker too and she is swimming it at Worlds.
I was counting two Americans already in Berkoff and Smith. But if you replace Smith with Curzan the result is the same? MOC should still be 4th of the people competing?