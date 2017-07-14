Rio de Janeiro Court Drops One Charge against Lochte, Two Remain

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro has dropped one charge against U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte following the infamous gas station incident during the Olympics last summer.

Back in August, Lochte was indicted for “false reporting of a crime” for falsely stating that he and three teammates were robbed at gunpoint in an interview with NBC News. However, on Thursday, July 13th, Rio’s Fifth Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice closed a criminal case against Lochte by accepting a habeas corpus petition in his defense.

In the ruling, the judges found that “”there is only a crime of false communication of a crime when the police take action from the narrative of the alleged victim – not when the story is officially registered after the authority has already begun to act.”

Lochte still stands against the city of Rio de Janeiro with two other charges.

Having served out his USA Swimming suspension due to the incident (though he is still banned from FINA World Championships this month), Lochte is making his return to the pool this weekend at the 2017 L.A. Invite.

Attila the Runt

I guess it's karma that the former Rio state governor was just sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and money laundering, for — get this —- the Car Wash probe.

Leonardmatt

Jeah

