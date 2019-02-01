Rick Moulton’s Interim Ban Made Permanent by Center for SafeSport

Rick Moulton, formerly listed under an interim ban by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, has been permanently banned from the sport.

Moulton is listed in the database as being from Findlay, Ohio, and the team website for the Findlay Area Swim Team used to list Moulton as a coach. A representative from the club said Moulton was employed from August 2015 to August 2018, but that “the alleged incident did not happen during Mr. Moulton’s tenure with FAST.”

The SafeSport database (which compiles bans on coaches, athletes, officials or others from any Olympic sport) lists Moulton’s ban as “sexual misconduct – involving a minor.” Our searches for court records or news reports on arrests or charges against Moulton haven’t yet turned up any documents. Moulton’s interim ban was handed down on August 17, 2018. His entry in the SafeSport database was updated from “interim measure – suspension” to “permanently ineligible” at some point in late January. USA Swimming (which keeps its own running list of banned USA Swimming members) moved Moulton from its temporary suspension list to its permanent suspension list on January 29, 2019.

Moulton’s move to a permanent ban now leaves 8 swimming-related interim bans in the SafeSport database. You can find the full database here.