Richard Taylor, Father of SEC Champion Andrew Taylor, in a Coma After Bicycle Crash

Richard Taylor, the father of SEC Champion swimmer Andrew Taylor, is in critical condition in a hospital after falling off his bicycle. Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe to help support them during his recovery.

A week after Andrew’s grandmother on his mother’s side died, his dad hit his head in a bicycle crash. According to the GoFundMe:

He struck something on the sidewalk, lost control hitting his head on a cement sewer cover. The impact caused a severe head injury and significant swelling. He underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure and is now in a medically induced coma.

Rich was put into a medically induced coma.

An update posted on Monday shared signs of improvement.

He is still in ICU in critical condition in an induced coma but they took him of the ventilator this morning and so far so good! They will continue to monitor the brain swelling. His scans are improving each time so far. Kelley (Taylor, Andrew’s mom) is doing her best during this time. Continuing to give positive vibes and talking with him and starting to get responses like hand squeezes, etc.. 🙂 – so he hears her! Nothing will keep this good man from his family!

The GoFundMe page has so far raised over $13,000 from 126 donors, including contributions from several familiar swimming names.

After two seasons at the University of Florida, Andrew Taylor will transfer to Arizona State next season after he was cut by Florida. As a freshman in 2024, Taylor won the SEC title in the 1650 free and finished 3rd at the NCAA Championships. Injuries slowed his progress during his sophomore season where he missed qualifying for the NCAA Championship meet.