Kristof Milak And Tom Dean Highlight Updated Commitments For Monaco Mare Nostrum Stop

2025 Mare Nostrum Tour – Monaco

May 17th-18th, 2025

Monte Carlo, Monaco

The countdown is on to the start of the 31st Mare Nostrum Swim Tour. The three-stop series begins in Monaco with a meet from May 17-18 before continuing to Barcelona, then Canet. With just under two weeks until the first stop, more names have been added to the ever-changing commitment list, including Olympic champions Kristof Milak and Tom Dean, as well as Jacob Peters, Richard Marton, and Clement Secchi.

Milak returned to competition for the first time since winning two medals (1 gold, 1 silver) in Paris at last month’s Hungarian Nationals. He won the 200 butterfly in 1:56.13, then took second in the 100 fly with a 50.67 that ranks fourth in the world this season. He also posted a 23.43 in the 50 butterfly and a 48.76 in the 100 freestyle. He’s slated to race the 100 freestyle, and 100/200 butterfly in Monaco.

Milak is the world-record holder in the 200 butterfly but as he builds towards his peak this season, World championship medalist Alberto Razzetti will be solid in-season competition for Milak. Razzetti is coming off a training stint in Australia and owns the fifth-fastest 200 butterfly in the world this season (1:55.06). Then, should Milak take on the 100 butterfly or 100 freestyle, he’ll likely face off against Maxime Grousset, the 2023 100 butterfly world champion.

Dean, the Tokyo 200 freestyle champion, has eased into competition this season. He was pre-qualified to Great Britain’s Worlds team for Singapore in the 4×200 freestyle relay and only raced the 100 freestyle at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships. He touched third in 48.40, booking a spot on the 4×100 freestyle relay as well.

Dean is expected to race at the Monaco and Barcelona stops of the Mare Nostrum tour. He’s entered in the 100/200 freestyle and 200 IM in Monaco. That sets him up for a clash with Grousset and Milak in the 100 freestyle, along with an Italian sprint contingent that includes Alessandro Miressi, Manuel Frigo, and Leonardo Deplano. Like Milak, he will Razzetti in Monaco, this time in the 200 IM, as well as Lewis Clareburt.

Dean’s Olympic teammate Jacob Peters is also on the updated Monaco entry lists in the 50 and 100 butterfly. The 24-year-old had a disappointing outing at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, missing the Singapore squad, but will look to bounce back at Mare Nostrum. Milak is joined by his 25-year-old countrymate Marton, who picked up two relay medals at the 2024 European Championships.

Lastly, Secchi adds his name to a deep French contingent committed to the tour. An Olympic bronze medalist courtesy of his prelims swim on the men’s 4×100 medley relay, the butterfly specialist is slated to attend the Monaco and Canet stops.

The North Carolina Aquatic Club and University of Louisville are the two clubs listed from the United States on the Monaco entry lists, though there are no confirmed swimmers from either group yet.

