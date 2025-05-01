Find New Ways To Get Faster With RIPPLE Anti-Paddles

Courtesy of Ripple, a SwimSwam partner.

Anti-Paddles are a swimming tool designed to enhance swimmers’ technique while protecting their shoulders from strain! If you’re familiar with hand paddles, you know they help increase resistance and improve power. However, solely relying on hand paddles to develop pull strength can be taxing on swimmers and lead to shoulder stress and muscle fatigue. Ripple takes pride in the variety of paddles we offer to help provide an abundance of tools to enhance pull strength and overall performance. Anti-Paddles specifically offer a solution that can mimic the benefits of hand paddles, while preventing strain on shoulders. Ripple is one of the few companies in the world that manufactures Anti-Paddles.

How do Anti-Paddles work?

Anti-Paddles, as the name suggests, offer the opposite effect to traditional hand paddles. Instead of adding resistance to your stroke, they create a slight slip through the water. This makes it harder to grip the water, forcing swimmers to focus on a full arm catch and proper leverage.

What are the benefits?

1. Improved Stroke Technique: By feeling your hand slip through the water, swimmers will focus on arm mechanics, ensuring that they are maximizing each stroke with a high elbow catch and increased distance per stroke.

2. Reduced Shoulder Strain: Anti-Paddles give a similar workout without the stress on swimmers’ joints. They are meant for short-term use, while the real magic comes when taking them off and feeling the benefits. This makes the Anti-Paddle perfect for swimmers who want to avoid overexerting their shoulders.

3. Enhanced Water Feel: After using Anti-Paddles, swimmers will experience an enhanced “feel for the water.” It’s similar to the sensation of using regular hand paddles, but without the added resistance or strain. You’ll feel more connected to the water, improving both technique and speed.

4. No Bad Habits: Unlike traditional closed-fist drills, Anti-Paddles encourage proper technique (proper hand placement and angle of entry) while still providing a challenge to swimmers’ strokes. They help develop muscle memory for correct arm positioning and body alignment, ensuring you’re swimming smarter, not harder!

Why Choose Anti-Paddles?

We believe Anti-Paddles offer the perfect balance of confidence, safety, and performance. Whether you’re training for a competition or simply want to improve your swim form,

Anti-Paddles are the ideal tool to help you achieve your goals, all while training smart with your shoulders. Many of our athletes will use our Anti-Paddles prior to competing in a race to maximize the benefits… I mean who wouldn’t want to race with the feeling of wearing hand paddles?

Below we have provided a simple set to guide you towards proper use of our equipment.

Swim Set- FREESTYLE

4×25 @40-55 Anti-Paddles

1×50 @1-1:15 Smooth Swim

4×25 @40-55 Anti-Paddles

1×50 @1-1:15 Build Swim

4×25 @40-55 Anti-Paddles

1×50 @1-1:15 Fast Swim!

ABOUT RIPPLE

Our names are Brennan and Rosie Balogh. We were both collegiate D1 swimmers who competed at the University of Florida and served as captains our senior years. Fast forward several years and we are now happily married, living in Wisconsin!

We are a two-person business that designs and manufactures high-quality swim paddles right from our own home!

As former collegiate swimmers, our mission is to give back to the swimming community. With our mechanical engineering background and swimming/coaching experience, we combine technical expertise and firsthand knowledge to create products that meet the standards of swimmers. We personally test each paddle to ensure they perform at their best. In addition to functionality, we aim to make our paddles fun and colorful by continuously experimenting with new designs and prints. Our focus is on creating vibrant, unique products that stand out while maintaining top-notch performance.

Providing accessible and affordable products is our top goal in order to assure that every swimmer is receiving an opportunity to further advance their swimming performances.

