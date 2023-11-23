Rhinelander Sweeps Relays, Wins 3 Individuals en Route to WIAA DII Girls State Title

2023 WIAA Girls Division II Championship

November 10, 2023

Waukesha South Natatorium, Waukesha, WI

SCY (25 Yards)

RESULTS

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Rhinelander – 308 Whitefish Bay – 221 Edgewood – 208 Ashwaubenon – 152 Jefferson/Cambridge – 114

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) hosted their girls Division I and Division II girls swimming & diving state championships earlier this month. Rhinelander earned the Division II title convincingly, racking up a score of 308 points.

Rhinelander swept the relays on the day, which was huge in their effort to win the meet. In the 200 medley relay, freshman Cecilia Francis (26.17), senior Karis Francis (28.56), junior Ellyse Younker (26.19), and junior Lily Thorsen (24.71) teamed up for a 1:45.63 to win the event. Rhineland established a big lead on the front half, which they held onto through the 2nd 100.

In the 200 free relay, Rhineland freshman Vivian Lamers (24.80), sophomore Millie Gruett (25.16), Younker (24.85), and senior Abi Winnicki (23.37) combined for a 1:38.18, winning the race by a tight margin.

Rhineland also saw Cecilia Francis (53.51), Lamers (54.16), Karis Francis (51.83), and Winnicki (51.11) clock a 3:30.61 to win the 400 free relay.

Karis Francis was an individual event winner, taking the 100 breast in 1:03.99. A Liberty 2024 recruit, Francis’ performance marks a new personal best for her. Prior to her win in the 100 breast, Francis also won the 100 fly, clocking a 56.05. That swim also established a new career best for her.

The Francises were pivotal for Rhinelander, as Cecilia Francis, just a freshman, won the 200 IM. She swam a 2:09.14.

Ashwaubenon senior Sienna Nitke was awesome in the 200 free, winning the race decisively with a 1:48.98. A Purdue 2024 recruit, Nitke’s time marks her personal best in the event. She was excellent on the back half of the race, splitting 53.00 going out on the first 100, then coming home in 55.98.

Nitke also won the 100 free, swimming a 50.68. Her personal best in the event is a 50.57 from last year’s meet.

Whitnall’s Rianna Dobbie took diving by a huge margin, racking up a score of 476.40. It was an excellent event for Whitnall, as they also saw Chelsea McDowell take 2nd with a score of 411.40.

