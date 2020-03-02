Retired Michigan HS Swim Coach Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault

A retired swim coach in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child, local media report.

66-year-old David Alsager was arrested last Wednesday, according to The Morning Sun, a newspaper out of Michigan. The paper reports that Alsager was arrested after an investigation by Mt. Pleasant police into allegations that Alsager had engaged in sexual activity with a child. Alsager was briefly jailed, then released on $20,000 bail. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3.

Local police said the investigation followed a November 2019 report that involved a 12-year-old girl.

Alsager was a coach in the Mt. Pleasant Public School district, and also coached with the Mt. Pleasant Pacers Swim Club, according to The Morning Sun. A website for the Mt. Pleasant Pacers doesn’t appear to have been updated since 2016. A 2015 news article on UpNorthLive.com lists Alsager as a coach of the Mt. Pleasant High School girls swimming & diving team “for more than a decade,” but notes that the program was set to be discontinued due to a pool shutdown.

MINews26 reports that Alsager has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, and that he was retired as a swim coach.