Rescoring 2022 and 2023 Division I NCAA Women’s Champs With An Added ‘C’ Final

Every Power 5 swimming conference championship meet has an A, B, and C final, yet the NCAA Championships do not. We decided to do the math to see if the addition of a ‘C’ final would impact the final team rankings.
The addition of the C final changes the scoring dramatically, as individual scoring begins at 30 points instead of 20, and relays begin at 60 points instead of 40.
Here are our findings for the top 25 teams:
2022:
|2022 Place With C Final
|2022 Score with C final
|2022 Actual Team and Score
|Virginia
|994.5
|Virginia – 551.5
|Texas
|774
|Texas – 406
|Stanford
|764.5
|Stanford – 399.5
|NC State
|557
|Alabama – 288
|Alabama
|548
|NC State – 279
|Louisville
|458.5
|Louisville – 196.5
|California
|407
|Michigan – 184.5
|Michigan
|378.5
|California – 180
|Ohio St
|368
|Ohio St – 165
|Tennessee
|366
|Tennessee – 127
|Kentucky
|341.5
|Indiana – 116
|Indiana
|326
|Kentucky – 115.5
|Georgia
|316
|Florida – 115
|UNC
|296
|UNC – 109
|Florida
|292
|Georgia – 104.5
|Southern California
|262.5
|Southern California – 102
|Wisconsin
|260
|Wisconsin – 100
|Northwestern
|204.5
|Northwestern – 73
|Virginia Tech
|165
|Arizona – 52.5
|Arizona
|131
|Penn – 44.5
|Minnesota
|125
|Minnesota – 43
|Missouri
|120
|Miami (Florida) – 41.5
|Arizona St
|107
|Virginia Tech – 37
|Texas A&M
|85
|Duke – 36
|Duke
|85
|Missouri – 34
As seen in the 2022 data, the top 10 teams stay the same with the exception of the fact that NC State and Alabama switch places by 1, with the same going for Cal and Michigan. Some of the largest benefits are seen from Missouri and Virginia Tech moving up 4 spots each.
2023:
|2023 Place With C Final
|2023 Score with C final
|2023 Actual Team
|2023 Actual Score
|Virginia
|1013
|UVA
|541.5
|Texas
|779.5
|Texas
|414.5
|Stanford
|664.5
|Stanford
|333
|Louisville
|591
|Louisville
|288
|NC State
|543
|NC State
|263
|Ohio St
|494
|Ohio State
|223
|Indiana
|469.5
|Indiana
|219
|Tennessee
|459
|Tennessee
|214
|Florida
|403
|Florida
|179
|UNC
|365
|UNC
|152
|California
|332
|California
|137
|Southern California
|304
|USC
|125
|Georgia
|275
|LSU
|112
|Alabama
|254.5
|Alabama
|111
|Wisconsin
|236
|Wisconsin
|100
|LSU
|196
|Georgia
|90.5
|Texas A&M
|165
|Minnesota
|53
|Kentucky
|165
|Arizona
|52
|Michigan
|144
|Kentucky
|49
|Duke
|142
|VT
|46
|Northwestern
|138
|Duke
|42
|Virginia Tech
|135.5
|Miami (FL)
|36
|Auburn
|126
|Michigan
|33
|Minnesota
|107
|Purdue
|32
|Arizona
|105
|Texas A&M
|26
Just as seen with the 2022 data, the 2023 addition of the C final does not cause any huge changes. In fact, the 2023 change has no effect on the final team standings for any of the top 12 teams.
Texas A&M benefits greatly from the addition of the C final as they would move up from 25th to 17th place.
Track only scores one heat!