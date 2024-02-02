Rescoring 2022 and 2023 Division I NCAA Women’s Champs With An Added ‘C’ Final

Every Power 5 swimming conference championship meet has an A, B, and C final, yet the NCAA Championships do not. We decided to do the math to see if the addition of a ‘C’ final would impact the final team rankings.

The addition of the C final changes the scoring dramatically, as individual scoring begins at 30 points instead of 20, and relays begin at 60 points instead of 40.

Here are our findings for the top 25 teams:

2022:

2022 Place With C Final 2022 Score with C final 2022 Actual Team and Score Virginia 994.5 Virginia – 551.5 Texas 774 Texas – 406 Stanford 764.5 Stanford – 399.5 NC State 557 Alabama – 288 Alabama 548 NC State – 279 Louisville 458.5 Louisville – 196.5 California 407 Michigan – 184.5 Michigan 378.5 California – 180 Ohio St 368 Ohio St – 165 Tennessee 366 Tennessee – 127 Kentucky 341.5 Indiana – 116 Indiana 326 Kentucky – 115.5 Georgia 316 Florida – 115 UNC 296 UNC – 109 Florida 292 Georgia – 104.5 Southern California 262.5 Southern California – 102 Wisconsin 260 Wisconsin – 100 Northwestern 204.5 Northwestern – 73 Virginia Tech 165 Arizona – 52.5 Arizona 131 Penn – 44.5 Minnesota 125 Minnesota – 43 Missouri 120 Miami (Florida) – 41.5 Arizona St 107 Virginia Tech – 37 Texas A&M 85 Duke – 36 Duke 85 Missouri – 34

As seen in the 2022 data, the top 10 teams stay the same with the exception of the fact that NC State and Alabama switch places by 1, with the same going for Cal and Michigan. Some of the largest benefits are seen from Missouri and Virginia Tech moving up 4 spots each.

2023:

2023 Place With C Final 2023 Score with C final 2023 Actual Team 2023 Actual Score Virginia 1013 UVA 541.5 Texas 779.5 Texas 414.5 Stanford 664.5 Stanford 333 Louisville 591 Louisville 288 NC State 543 NC State 263 Ohio St 494 Ohio State 223 Indiana 469.5 Indiana 219 Tennessee 459 Tennessee 214 Florida 403 Florida 179 UNC 365 UNC 152 California 332 California 137 Southern California 304 USC 125 Georgia 275 LSU 112 Alabama 254.5 Alabama 111 Wisconsin 236 Wisconsin 100 LSU 196 Georgia 90.5 Texas A&M 165 Minnesota 53 Kentucky 165 Arizona 52 Michigan 144 Kentucky 49 Duke 142 VT 46 Northwestern 138 Duke 42 Virginia Tech 135.5 Miami (FL) 36 Auburn 126 Michigan 33 Minnesota 107 Purdue 32 Arizona 105 Texas A&M 26

Just as seen with the 2022 data, the 2023 addition of the C final does not cause any huge changes. In fact, the 2023 change has no effect on the final team standings for any of the top 12 teams.

Texas A&M benefits greatly from the addition of the C final as they would move up from 25th to 17th place.