Rescoring 2022 and 2023 Division I NCAA Women’s Champs With An Added ‘C’ Final

Every Power 5 swimming conference championship meet has an A, B, and C final, yet the NCAA Championships do not. We decided to do the math to see if the addition of a ‘C’ final would impact the final team rankings.

The addition of the C final changes the scoring dramatically, as individual scoring begins at 30 points instead of 20, and relays begin at 60 points instead of 40.

Here are our findings for the top 25 teams:

2022:

2022 Place With C Final 2022 Score with C final 2022 Actual Team and Score
Virginia 994.5 Virginia – 551.5
Texas 774 Texas – 406
Stanford 764.5 Stanford – 399.5
NC State 557 Alabama – 288
Alabama 548 NC State – 279
Louisville 458.5 Louisville – 196.5
California 407 Michigan – 184.5
Michigan 378.5 California – 180
Ohio St 368 Ohio St – 165
Tennessee 366 Tennessee – 127
Kentucky 341.5 Indiana – 116
Indiana 326 Kentucky – 115.5
Georgia 316 Florida – 115
UNC 296 UNC – 109
Florida 292 Georgia – 104.5
Southern California 262.5 Southern California – 102
Wisconsin 260 Wisconsin – 100
Northwestern 204.5 Northwestern – 73
Virginia Tech 165 Arizona – 52.5
Arizona 131 Penn – 44.5
Minnesota 125 Minnesota – 43
Missouri 120 Miami (Florida) – 41.5
Arizona St 107 Virginia Tech – 37
Texas A&M 85 Duke – 36
Duke 85 Missouri – 34

As seen in the 2022 data, the top 10 teams stay the same with the exception of the fact that NC State and Alabama switch places by 1, with the same going for Cal and Michigan. Some of the largest benefits are seen from Missouri and Virginia Tech moving up 4 spots each.

2023:

2023 Place With C Final 2023 Score with C final 2023 Actual Team 2023 Actual Score
Virginia 1013 UVA 541.5
Texas 779.5 Texas 414.5
Stanford 664.5 Stanford 333
Louisville 591 Louisville 288
NC State 543 NC State 263
Ohio St 494 Ohio State 223
Indiana 469.5 Indiana 219
Tennessee 459 Tennessee 214
Florida 403 Florida 179
UNC 365 UNC 152
California 332 California 137
Southern California 304 USC 125
Georgia 275 LSU 112
Alabama 254.5 Alabama 111
Wisconsin 236 Wisconsin 100
LSU 196 Georgia 90.5
Texas A&M 165 Minnesota 53
Kentucky 165 Arizona 52
Michigan 144 Kentucky 49
Duke 142 VT 46
Northwestern 138 Duke 42
Virginia Tech 135.5 Miami (FL) 36
Auburn 126 Michigan 33
Minnesota 107 Purdue 32
Arizona 105 Texas A&M 26

Just as seen with the 2022 data, the 2023 addition of the C final does not cause any huge changes. In fact, the 2023 change has no effect on the final team standings for any of the top 12 teams.

Texas A&M benefits greatly from the addition of the C final as they would move up from 25th to 17th place.

Diehard
2 minutes ago

Track only scores one heat!

