2024 Penn State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Swim Competitive Training & Technique Camp

June 24-28

Grades 4-12

Penn State Swim Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not required, that swimmers have a year competitive swimming as the camps are not “learn-to-swim” camps.

Penn State Swim Competitive Training & Technique Camp is designed to focus on the fundamentals of technique, training, and performance. This camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Each swimmer will receive specific instruction on all facets of a competitive race as well as workout fundamentals and tips. Workouts are structured to improve stroke technique with a combination of drills, skills, and training. Campers will have one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States.

Features of the Competitive Training & Technique Camp:

Instruction & training workouts provided by the Penn State Coaching staff

Sports Health Care staff available for instructional sessions

Fees:

$800 resident (includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap)

$675 day camper (includes instruction, all meals, camp shirt, swim cap, no housing)

Meals: Dinner on the first day to breakfast on the last day. Bring a water bottle to refill during camp. Gatorade & water will be provided.

Facilities — McCoy Natatorium features 3 indoor pools. Campers will train in the short-course, indoor facility.

Equipment — Campers must bring their own goggles, swim suits, cap, towel(s), snorkel, fins, kickboard, pull buoy, tennis shoes and appropriate dry land attire. Personal equipment will NOT be shared. Also, campers should bring a water bottle to refill during camp.

Penn State Sport Camps

Gardner House

Elm Road

University Park, PA 16802

Fax: 814-865-8883

E-mail: [email protected]

In accordance with NCAA guidelines, all Penn State University Sport Camps and Clinics are open to any and all entrants, limited only by specified number, age, grade level and/or gender of its participants.

Penn State Swim Camps is a SwimSwam Partner.