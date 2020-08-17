Report: Suspended Shayna Jack, Retired James Magnussen On Reality TV Show

Two elite Australian swimmers are set to join the latest edition of the nation’s reality TV show entitled SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Embattled Australian sprinter Shayna Jack, who is currently serving a 4-year suspension for having tested positive for Ligandrol last year, is set to compete on the 3rd celebrity edition of the competitive series.

Olympic silver medalist for Australia in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2012 Olympic Games, retired James Magnussen, is also named among the contestants, according to Pop Sugar Australia.

SAS: Who Dares Wins takes place against a military training backdrop, with participants tackling a two-week long training course designed to replicate the nation’s Special Air Service selection.

‘The celebrities will be isolated at a secret base in the Snowy Mountains, where they will “eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions”, subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing,’ reads Pop Sugar‘s report.

The SAS show is set to debut in October on Australian TV.

Magnussen retired in 2019 after an international career that spanned a decade and saw him rack up major medals in the double-digits. In addition to the aforementioned Olympic silver, he was previously two-time world champion in the 100m freestyle event in 2011 and 2013 and capped off his career with a men’s 4x100m free relay bronze from the 2016 Olympic Games.

As for Jack, we reported in June how the date for her Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing to appeal the 4-year doping suspension has been scheduled but is being kept secret.

Jack and Maggie won’t be the first Australians to tackle reality television. In 2015, retired Aussie Olympic gold medalist Leisel Jones competed in the Aussie version of the show, “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!”

In 2014, former world record holder Eamon Sullivan appeared on Australia’s “Dancing with the Stars.”