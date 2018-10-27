Reigning SC 50 Free World Champion Jesse Puts Doesn’t Hit QT

2018 INTERNATIONALES SCHWIMFESTIVAL (ISF) – AACHEN

In addition to the 2017 European Championships, Speedo Cup in Amsterdam this past summer, as well as all of the stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, the 49th Internationales Schwimfestival represents the remaining qualification meet for Dutch swimmers vying for spots on this year’s Short Course World Championships roster.

You can read more about the actual selection procedures, as well as who has already qualified here.

Day 1 Highlights:

In the women’s 50m fly, already-qualified Maaike De Waard touched the wall first in 25.36 for gold, while runner-up Kim Busch fell outside of the 25.51 QT, settling for silver in 25.89.

Busch topped the podium later in the session in the women’s 50m breast, but her 30.83 effort wasn’t quick enough to surpass the minimum time standard set by the Dutch Swimming Federation at 30.05.

Busch also claimed the 50m free gold in a time of 24.12, although she has already qualified for Short Course Worlds in this event.

There weren’t any additional qualifiers in the men’s edition of the same fly sprint event either, as winner Jesse Puts clocked a mark of 22.81, outside of the 22.62 men’s QT for Hangzhou.

Puts also fell painstakingly shy in the 50m free, the event in which he won the Short Course World title in 2016 in Windsor. It took Puts 21.10 to collect gold that year and he may not get an opportunity to defend that title, as his winning time of 21.24 tonight was shy of the Dutch-mandated 21.15 QT.