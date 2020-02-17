Records Fall at CHSAA Girls 3A State Meet; Evergreen Wins 2nd Straight Title

Colorado High School Athletic Association – Girls Class 3A State Championships

Friday, February 14th, 2020

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards

Results

Top 10 Team Scores

1. Evergreen High School – 372.5

2. Aspen High School – 214

3. Salida High School – 209

4. Kent Denver High School – 208

5. Durango High School – 204

6. Glenwood Springs High School – 190

7. Pueblo County High School – 187

8. Erie High School – 177

9. D’Evelyn High School – 170.5

10. Discovery Canyon High School – 165

Evergreen High School repeated as the Colorado girls Class 3A state champions this weekend, taking the team title by a decisive 158.5 margin. They were able to pull off the huge win despite only winning 2 events, the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Senior Remi Gucker led the 200 medley relay off in 28.19, and was followed by Alyssa Cook in 30.77, senior Hope Atkins in 26.90, and sophomore Taylor Jacobson in 25.42 for a 1:51.28. Evergreen didn’t have the top split in the field in any of the 4 strokes, but still managed to win by over a second because all 4 of their legs were very competitive in the field.

Evergreen was also able to win the 400 free relay with Gucker, Atkins, and Jacobson, as well as junior Caitlin Smith. Atkins led off in 56,05, with Gucker splitting 55.22 on the 2nd leg, Jacobson 55.20 on the 3rd leg, and Smith anchoring in a field-leading 53.30. Evergreen touched in 3:39.77 to win the race by well over 1 second.

Sydney Silver of St. Mary’s Academy was a double event winner, taking the 200 free and 100 back. In the 200 free, Silver dominated with a 1:52.06 to touch first by 3.5 seconds. She was out very quick, splitting 53.27 on the first 100, and coming home in 58.79. Silver went on to break the CHSAA 3A record with a 54.55, touching first by 4 seconds. She split the race excellently, going out in 26.67 and coming home in 27.88.

Future Nebraska Corn Husker Caitlin Cairns (senior) of St. Mary’s High School won the 50 free and 100 fly, breaking the 3A record in the 50. Cairns swam a 23.09 to win the 50 free, touching first by a whopping 1.37 seconds. She went on to win the 100 fly with a 55.27, finishing ahead of the filed by 1.1 seconds. Cairns also posted field-leading splits in the 200 free relay. In prelims, Cairns split 23.17, and she split 23.13 in finals, posting the fastest split in the field in both.

Jolie Kim of Kent Denver High School was another double event winner, taking the 200 IM and 500 free. The junior won the 200 IM with a 2:09.19, out-splitting the field massively on the free leg with a 30.08. She went on to win the 500 free with a 5:08.16, touching first by 3 seconds. Kim slightly negative-split the race, going 2:34.13 on the first 250, and 2:34.03 on the 2nd 250.

Salida High School senior Elise Mishmash won the 100 free, swimming a 52.97 to be the only swimmer in the field to break 54 seconds. Mishmash also helped the Salida 200 free relay to victory with a 23.81 anchor split. Lily Lengerich led the team off in 25.54, with Hannah Rhude going next with a 26.27, and Emma Diesslin was 3rd in 25.55. Mishmash brought them home, touching the wall in a final time of 1:41.17.

Jillian Carlson of Delta High School won the 100 breast with a 1:07.09, winning a tight race with Liberty Common’s Emily Jauch (1:07.19). Jauch took the race out faster, splitting 31.73 on the first 50 to Carlson’s 31.91. Carlson then edged Jauch on the 2nd 50, 35.18 to 35.46.

Discovery Canyon senior Rachel Alexander won diving with a new 3A record of 463.85. Her sophomore teammate Victoria Sanders was right behind Alexander with a final score of 460.80.