Record 30 Nations Now Represented In YOG Medal Standings

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Through the penultimate night of competition of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, a record number of nations penetrated the medal standings, totaling 30 in all. With Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang‘s gold in the men’s 800 freestyle, he gave his nation a gold and put it on the board, ranking 12th.

Russia remains on top and is out of reach with just 1 day of competition left, entering Friday’s final session with 10 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronze medals to make it 15 in all. Russia is the only nation with double-digit golds, as well as a double-digit medal haul overall with still more racing to come.

Remaining in their spots as runner-up and beyond is Hungary, China and Italy, while Australia made a moved up to 5th, courtesy of teenage titan Kaylee McKeown‘s gold in the 50m backstroke last night.

SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 5 OF THE 2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

*   Host nation (Argentina)

 
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  Russia (RUS) 10 3 2 15
2  Hungary (HUN) 5 1 0 6
3  China (CHN) 2 3 1 6
4  Italy (ITA) 1 3 4 8
5  Australia (AUS) 1 3 2 6
6  Japan (JPN) 1 1 3 5
7  Norway (NOR) 1 1 1 3
8  Sweden (SWE) 1 1 0 2
9  Czech Republic (CZE) 1 0 1 2
 Israel (ISR) 1 0 1 2
 Lithuania (LTU) 1 0 1 2
12  Moldova (MDA) 1 0 0 1
 Vietnam (VIE) 1 0 0 1
14  Brazil (BRA) 0 3 0 3
15  Canada (CAN) 0 1 1 2
16  Argentina (ARG)* 0 1 0 1
 Belarus (BLR) 0 1 0 1
 Greece (GRE) 0 1 0 1
 Ireland (IRL) 0 1 0 1
 Kyrgyzstan (KGZ) 0 1 0 1
 Romania (ROU) 0 1 0 1
 Serbia (SRB) 0 1 0 1
 South Africa (RSA) 0 1 0 1
24  France (FRA) 0 0 2 2
 Poland (POL) 0 0 2 2
 Slovenia (SLO) 0 0 2 2
27  Austria (AUT) 0 0 1 1
 Egypt (EGY) 0 0 1 1
 Germany (GER) 0 0 1 1
 United States (USA) 0 0 1 1
Totals (30 nations) 27 28 27 82

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!