Record 30 Nations Now Represented In YOG Medal Standings

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: October 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Schedule & Results
- Entries
- YouTube Live Stream (24hr Youth Olympic Stream)
Through the penultimate night of competition of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, a record number of nations penetrated the medal standings, totaling 30 in all. With Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang‘s gold in the men’s 800 freestyle, he gave his nation a gold and put it on the board, ranking 12th.
Russia remains on top and is out of reach with just 1 day of competition left, entering Friday’s final session with 10 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronze medals to make it 15 in all. Russia is the only nation with double-digit golds, as well as a double-digit medal haul overall with still more racing to come.
Remaining in their spots as runner-up and beyond is Hungary, China and Italy, while Australia made a moved up to 5th, courtesy of teenage titan Kaylee McKeown‘s gold in the 50m backstroke last night.
SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 5 OF THE 2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
* Host nation (Argentina)
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Russia (RUS)
|10
|3
|2
|15
|2
|Hungary (HUN)
|5
|1
|0
|6
|3
|China (CHN)
|2
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Italy (ITA)
|1
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Australia (AUS)
|1
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Japan (JPN)
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|Norway (NOR)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Sweden (SWE)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Israel (ISR)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Lithuania (LTU)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12
|Moldova (MDA)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Vietnam (VIE)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Brazil (BRA)
|0
|3
|0
|3
|15
|Canada (CAN)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|16
|Argentina (ARG)*
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belarus (BLR)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Greece (GRE)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ireland (IRL)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kyrgyzstan (KGZ)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Romania (ROU)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Serbia (SRB)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|South Africa (RSA)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|France (FRA)
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Poland (POL)
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Slovenia (SLO)
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Austria (AUT)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Egypt (EGY)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Germany (GER)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|United States (USA)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals (30 nations)
|27
|28
|27
|82
