Record 30 Nations Now Represented In YOG Medal Standings

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Through the penultimate night of competition of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, a record number of nations penetrated the medal standings, totaling 30 in all. With Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang‘s gold in the men’s 800 freestyle, he gave his nation a gold and put it on the board, ranking 12th.

Russia remains on top and is out of reach with just 1 day of competition left, entering Friday’s final session with 10 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronze medals to make it 15 in all. Russia is the only nation with double-digit golds, as well as a double-digit medal haul overall with still more racing to come.

Remaining in their spots as runner-up and beyond is Hungary, China and Italy, while Australia made a moved up to 5th, courtesy of teenage titan Kaylee McKeown‘s gold in the 50m backstroke last night.

SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 5 OF THE 2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

* Host nation (Argentina)