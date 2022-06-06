Stanford’s Fischer, Cal’s Papanikolaou Win 2022 Cutino Awards The award is presented to the most outstanding male and female collegiate water polo players in the nation as voted by Division I coaches.

Recco Claims 10th LEN Champions League Title With Shootout Win Recco scored with just 12 seconds remaining to tie the game before winning in a shootout to retain its title.

LEN Champions League: Novi Beograd Wins Thriller To Advance To Final With Recco Host Novi Beograd and last year’s bronze medallist Brescia produced arguably the most thrilling match in recent years in the Champions League semis.

Recco, Ferencvaros Survive Thrillers On Day 1 of LEN Champions League F8 Title-holder Recco downed Barceloneta 11-10, while Ferencvaros won its 3rd quarter-final in as many appearances, coming back in the fourth against Jug.

2022 ACWPC Women’s Division I All-America Team Released The 2022 Women’s Division I All-America Team is comprised of 80 student-athletes represented by 31 institutions.

Recco Goes For Repeat Title At LEN Champion’s League Final Eight Recco is looking to retaining its title, which would be the first double since 2008 when also the Italians had managed to win back-to-back editions.

2022 USA Water Polo Hall Of Fame Class Announced; Induction Set For August 26 USA Water Polo is proud to announce the 38th induction class for the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame.