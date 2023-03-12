Razorback Aquatic Club’s Conner Boatright Hits 4:24 500 On Day 3 Of Columbia Sectionals

2023 COLUMBIA SECTIONALS

March 9-13, 2023

Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

Day 2 Recap

Yesterday marked the third day of racing at the 2023 Speedo Sectional meet in Columbia, Missouri. Events on the schedule included the 500 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 50 back.

Susie Lee from Razorback Aquatic Club opened the night with a victory in the 500 free. The Ohio State recruit posted a time of 4:53.71, beating Nora Lee Brown from the CSP Tideriders by over a second (4:54.77). Brown’s time marked a personal best by over three seconds, while Lee was about a second off her own.

The Aquahawgs made it a 500 free sweep with Lee’s teammate Conner Boatright winning the men’s race in 4:24.66. Boatright, a Mizzou commit, dropped just under a second from her personal best. 16-year-old Max Marcus from CSP took 2nd (4:28.24), while John Tietjen from Empire KC Swim Club rounded out the top-3 (4:28.70).

Annika Finzen from the Kansas City Blazers won the 100 breast with a personal best time of 1:01.37. Joining her under the 1:02-barrier was CSP’s Caroline Foltz, who also clocked a personal best (1:01.83). The men’s race was a bit closer, and came down to Kalvin Hahn and William Wheeler. Hahn took it out slightly quicker, giving him the advantage as they came to the wall. Hahn won in 54.64, while Wheeler was just behind at 54.73.

Finzen completed a tough double and raced in the in the 200 fly right after the 100 breast. She ended up in the runner-up spot behind Winter Craig, who posted a 2:01.03 to top Finzen by about a second (2:02.01). Matthew Judkins dominated the men’s race to win by over two seconds. The Mizzou commit stopped the clock at 1:46.54, dropping over a second from his personal best time.

16-year-old Izzy Ackley from Parkway Swim Club decisively won the women’s 50 backstroke. She touched first at 24.68, over half a second ahead of 15-year-old Zoe Smith (25.25). Ackley and Smith were about a second quicker than they were at this meet last year.

Empire KC’s Caden Francois won the men’s 50 backstroke in a best time of 22.18. The Notre Dame recruit topped the field by over half a second, with Keaton Rice taking 2nd (22.73) and Nate Thomas touching 3rd (23.02).