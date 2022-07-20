Raya Mellott Moves To #13 All-Time In 13-14 Age Group After Hitting 1:10.3 100 BR

2022 PC TCA Senior 2
- July 15-18, 2022
- Novato, California
- Miwok Aquatic Complex College of Marin IVC
- LCM (50m)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “TCA Senior 2 Long Course Prelim & Finals”
Crow Canyon Sharks swimmer Raya Mellott continued to move up the age group ladder in the girls’ breaststroke events over the weekend at Pacific Swimming’s Senior 2 long course meet in Novato, Calif., highlighted by her performance in the 100-meter event.
Mellott, 14, dropped a time of 1:10.33 in the girls’ 100 breast, improving on her previous best of 1:10.97 while moving up into a tie for 13th all-time among U.S. swimmers in the 13-14 age group.
Mellott set her previous best at the U.S. International Team Trials in April.
All-Time U.S. Performers, Girls’ 13-14 100 Breast (LCM)
- Amanda Beard (NOVA), 1:08.09 – 1996 Olympic Games
- Megan Jendrick (PAC), 1:09.14 – 1998 U.S. Summer Nationals
- Grace Rainey (MAC), 1:09.42 – 2019 Summer Junior Nats
- Emily Weiss (CARD), 1:09.45 – 2015 IN Age Group State Champs
- Annie Zhu (AGUA), 1:09.65 – 2009 Summer Junior Nats
- Alexis Wenger (GPG), 1:09.82 – 2015 Irish Open Swimming Championships
- Anita Richesson (UN), 1:09.83 – 1991
- Allie Szekely (CBST), 1:09.87 – 2012 MA Middle Atlantic Senior Champs
- Alex Walsh (NAC), 1:09.98 – 2016 SE Speedo Summer Sizzler Invite
- Emily Short (USC), 1:10.01 – 1990
- Lucy Thomas (EBSC), 1:10.16 – 2019 U.S. Open
- Katherine Winklosky (NCAP), 1:10.27 – 2016
- Kaelyn Gridley (NTA) / Raya Mellott (CROW), 1:10.33 – 2019 BSS TYR Summer Classic / 2022 PC TCA Senior 2
- –
- Abby Arens (MOR), 1:10.36 – 2016 SE Southern Premier
Mellott orchestrated a more sizeable drop in the 200 breast, bringing her best time down from 2:35.62 (set just last month) to 2:32.24, launching her up from 92nd to 25th in 13-14 age group history.
Mellott also set new lifetime bests in the 200 IM (2:23.81) and 400 IM (5:02.82) at the competition.
Her Crow Canyon teammate Bailey Hartman had a pair of notable performances in the butterfly events, clocking 1:00.18 in the girls’ 100 fly and 2:13.13 in the 200 fly.
The 16-year-old Hartman set a personal best of 58.79 in the 100 fly at the U.S. Trials in April, ranking her tied for ninth all-time in the 15-16 age group, and set a PB of 2:11.01 in the 200 fly last month at the George Haines International meet to rank 31st in age group history.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- 2021 U.S. Olympian Patrick Callan was in attendance, racing the men’s 100 freestyle and producing a time of 50.90. The performance nears his lifetime best of 50.66, set in 2017, and improves on his previous season-best of 51.44 set last month. Callan will notably be transferring from Michigan to Cal for his fifth year of NCAA eligibility this fall.
- Another Crow Canyon Shark, Kaden Wong, put up a time of 17:00.12 in the boys’ 1500 freestyle, ranking him sixth among 13-year-old boys in the 2021-22 season. This was Wong’s first LC 1500 swim on record.
- Closely trailing Mellott in the girls’ 200 breast was Stephanie Iannaccone of the Walnut Creek Aquabears. Iannaccone clocked 2:34.07 to improve on her PB of 2:34.66 and rank seventh among 17-year-old girls this season.
Amanda Beard is 40 now. Yikes.