British Olympian Max Litchfield Set To Race At U.S. Nationals

Two-time Olympic finalist Max Litchfield of Great Britain missed this year’s World Championships in Budapest but had his sights set on the Commonwealth Games slated for Birmingham at the end of this month.

However, as we previously reported, the IM ace stated on social media on July 13th that he would be dropping out of Birmingham for personal reasons.

Now one week later, Litchfield announced via social media he would be heading to Irvine, California to race at this year’s U.S. Nationals.