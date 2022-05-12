Rasovszky, Cassignol Eye Repeat Victories At Second Leg Of LEN Open Water Cup

Courtesy: LEN

Both victors of the season opener, Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky and France’s Oceane Cassignol will be on board for another win in the second leg of the LEN Open Water Cup in Piombino. This Friday will see giant fields in both 10km races, more than 100 names appear on the men’s entry list.

After an early October meet last season, Piombino welcomes back the continent’s top open water swimmers with a May edition of the traditional LEN Cup leg. This is going to be the second race of the series after a brilliant opener in Eilat on 24 March.

In the Red Sea, Hungary’s Olympic silver medallist Kristof Rasovszky managed to out-touch Domenico Acerenza for the title, and a bit ahead of the other Italian great Gregorio Paltrinieri. The latter two are to skip Piombino this time (though they finished 1-2 last October, ahead of Rasovszky) but the Magyar favourite will see a sea of challengers from the home nations, including regular podium occupiers like Simone Ruffini, Matteo Furlan or the Sanzullo brothers. Not to mention the French threat, imposed by world champions Marc-Antoine Olivier and Axel Reymond, just to pick a couple of household names from the giant field of 101 entrants.

As for the women’s race, Eilat champion Oceane Cassignol is back for more, but runner-up Ginevra Taddeucci will also line up for the start, together with all three medallists from last October, the gold and bronze-winning Italians Giulia Gabrielleschi and Martina de Memme, and Germany’s top swimmer Leonie Beck.

The event kicks off at 9.00, no streaming will be available this time, but the race can be followed on the scoring platform in real-time. For more: visit www.len.eu.

