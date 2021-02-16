Ranomi Kromowidjojo on the Importance of Self-Development as a Pro Swimmer

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who has been at the top level of swimming for well over a decade, winning her first Olympic medal as a part of the winning 4×100 free relay in 2008. Not only does Ranomi share some of her vast swimming experience with us, but she delves into what may come after swimming. Ranomi is a big proponent of self-development outside of the pool and staying balanced as a swimmer with other interests or things you can turn to. She realizes that she won’t be swimming and even says she may pursue a career in helping others find themselves once her days in the competitive pool are over.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

