Queens (NC) Cruises To Dominant Season-Opening Wins Over Davidson

Davidson vs Queens (NC)

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Charlotte, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Queens Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queens University of Charlotte swimming programs jumped out to a dominating start of their 2024 season on Saturday afternoon, claiming victories over the Davidson Wildcats in both the men’s and women’s competitions. The Queens women triumphed with a score of 188-74, while the men secured a commanding 180-82 win.

Find the full meet results here.

“The swimmers did a great job today getting behind one another,” Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale said. “Our freshman had a good first showing, and as always, our upperclassman really helped make the freshman feel at ease to be relaxed and excited in our first meet of the season.”

WOMEN’S TEAM HIGHLIGHTS

MEN’S TEAM HIGHLIGHTS

UP NEXT

The Royals are back at home next week against Wingate for a start at 2:00 PM on Friday, Oct. 4.

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

CHARLOTTE — Dylan Felt won two freestyle races to highlight Davidson’s swim season opener at Queens Saturday, as the Wildcats won four events.

“We saw bits of everything today,” said coach John Young . “Some great full races, some great half-races. Lots to work on, and lots of enthusiasm for the process. Queens is a deep squad, and I’m grateful that we had strong competition to measure ourselves against today.”

Felt swam in front in the 200 free (1:38.14) and the 500 free (4:36.06), helping the Wildcats sweep the 500 event. Ginny Thorsen won the women’s 500 in 5:14.48.

Davidson also had a 1-2 finish in the men’s 200 fly, as Fletcher Smith (1:52.83) and Robby Votta (1:53.83) touched first.

Queens won on the team front by a score of 180-82 in the men’s event and with a 188-74 result in the women’s.

Davidson’s divers were scheduled to host UNC Asheville in a separate event Saturday morning in Davidson, but the competition was canceled when UNC Asheville was unable to travel because of the effects of Hurricane Helene.

Up Next

The Wildcats will compete at the Richmond Duals Oct. 11-12.