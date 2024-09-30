Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cleveland State Sweeps Valpo To Open 2024-25 Season

Cleveland State vs Valparaiso

  • September 28, 2024
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

Courtesy: CSU Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, winning every individual race and relay against Valpo on Saturday afternoon. The final team score was 238-54 in favor of the Green and White.

Today’s meet marked the first for the Vikings under head coach Trent Richardson.

Cleveland State started the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay as Eva SmithIsabella CaraballoAudrey Butcher, and Grace Chelf clocked a 1:46.48.

Caraballo had a strong start to her collegiate career by winning three events on the day. She won the 1000-yard freestyle (10:39.63), 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.27), and 500-yard freestyle (5:15.63).

Grace Chelf claimed the 50-yard freestyle (23.80) and 100-yard freestyle (52.89).

In her collegiate debut, Eva Smith was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke (56.89) and 200-yard backstroke (2:06.53).

Making her Cleveland State debut, Giovanna Cappabianca won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:24.00) and 200-yard IM (2:09.39).

Kayla Brock took first in the 200-yard freestyle after finishing in 1:58.30.

Tess Walsh claimed the top spot in the 200-yard butterfly, clocking a 2:14.68.

Butcher was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a 58.71.

Brooke Eichel won both diving events on the afternoon, scoring 224.85 in 3M and 256.80 in 1M.

The Vikings ended the afternoon by winning the 200-yard freestyle as Kaelah BaccusHaley PalmerAna Sofia Sousa, and Gra. Chelf finished in 1:37.75.

Up Next

  • The swimmers return to the pool at Niagara on Friday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.
  • The divers will be competing at the Clarion Diving Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 12.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, winning every individual race and relay against Valpo on Saturday afternoon. The final team score was 240-54 in favor of the Green and White.

Today’s meet marked the first for the Vikings under head coach Trent Richardson.

The Green and White began the day by winning the 200-yard medley relay as Josh MerchbakerTyler SchultzePaddy Johnston, and Joe Parkhurst finished 1:31.85.

Jackson Nester started off his final season in the Green and White with three wins on the day. Nester took the top spot in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:47.98), 200-yard backstroke (1:49.88), and 200-yard IM (1:53.70).

Daniel Lyngaas won the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.53) and 100-yard freestyle (47.18).

Tyler Schultze won the 100-yard breaststroke (56.87) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:07.70).

Brock Wallace touched in 51.65 to claim the 100-yard backstroke event.

Johnston claimed the 200-yard butterfly (1:51.79) and 100-yard butterfly (50.13).

Parkhurst sprinted to the wall in 21.40, winning the 50-yard freestyle.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Tanner Beck raced to a time of 4:53.46 to win the event.

The afternoon ended with the Vikings winning the 200-yard freestyle relay as Schultze, Parkhurst, Lyngaas, and Johnston finished in 1:23.73.

James Wolf won 3M diving with a score of 298.20 while Xander Austin took the top spot in 1M with a 287.33.

Courtesy: Valpo Athletics

The Valpo men’s and women’s swimming teams lifted the lid on the 2024-25 season on Saturday afternoon with a dual meet at Cleveland State.

How It Happened

  • Three Beacons posted second-place finishes in individual events against the Vikings. On the men’s side, junior Anthony Martin (Bartlett, Ill./Bartlett) touched the wall second in the 200 fly with a time of 1:56.57.
  • Two Valpo women posted runner-up finishes as well — sophomore Kailyn Benoit (Sussex, Wis./Hamilton) with a time of 2:16.89 in the 200 fly, and senior Sara Strauss (Spring Lake, Mich./Spring Lake) with a time of 2:30.11 in the 200 breast.
  • Benoit’s finish in the 200 fly was one of two events she paced the Beacons in, as she also posted a team-best time of 1:04.67 in the 100 fly.
  • Sophomore Sophie Schoch (Medina, Ohio/Medina) led the Valpo women in the 100 back (1:01.31) and the 200 back (2:12.43), while freshman Ally Unruh (Peoria, Ill./Dunlap) made her collegiate debut by leading the Beacons in the 1000 free (10:59.73) and the 500 free (5:24.52).
  • On the men’s side, junior Jackson Oostman (Aurora, Ill./Marmion Academy) led the way for Valpo in a trio of events — the 100 back (52.88), the 200 back (1:58.59) and the 200 IM (1:59.23).
  • Senior Brendan Stangeland (West Fargo, N.D./Sheyenne) touched the wall first for the Beacons in the 100 breast (59.99) and the 200 breast (2:12.99), while freshman Carson Parker (Silver Lake, Ind./Tippecanoe Valley) made his collegiate debut with team-best times in the 50 free (22.22) and the 100 free (49.32).
  • CSU won the team scoring, 238-54 on the women’s side and 240-54 on the men’s side.

Next Up
Valpo will host its annual Alumni Meet as part of Homecoming Weekend Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. in the ARC Pool. The Beacons’ next intercollegiate action comes with a dual meet at Southern Indiana Oct. 10.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!