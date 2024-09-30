Cleveland State Sweeps Valpo To Open 2024-25 Season

Cleveland State vs Valparaiso

September 28, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: CSU Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, winning every individual race and relay against Valpo on Saturday afternoon. The final team score was 238-54 in favor of the Green and White.

Today’s meet marked the first for the Vikings under head coach Trent Richardson .

Cleveland State started the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay as Eva Smith , Isabella Caraballo , Audrey Butcher , and Grace Chelf clocked a 1:46.48.

Caraballo had a strong start to her collegiate career by winning three events on the day. She won the 1000-yard freestyle (10:39.63), 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.27), and 500-yard freestyle (5:15.63).

Grace Chelf claimed the 50-yard freestyle (23.80) and 100-yard freestyle (52.89).

In her collegiate debut, Eva Smith was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke (56.89) and 200-yard backstroke (2:06.53).

Making her Cleveland State debut, Giovanna Cappabianca won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:24.00) and 200-yard IM (2:09.39).

Kayla Brock took first in the 200-yard freestyle after finishing in 1:58.30.

Tess Walsh claimed the top spot in the 200-yard butterfly, clocking a 2:14.68.

Butcher was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a 58.71.

Brooke Eichel won both diving events on the afternoon, scoring 224.85 in 3M and 256.80 in 1M.

The Vikings ended the afternoon by winning the 200-yard freestyle as Kaelah Baccus , Haley Palmer , Ana Sofia Sousa , and Gra. Chelf finished in 1:37.75.

Up Next

The swimmers return to the pool at Niagara on Friday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.

The divers will be competing at the Clarion Diving Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 12.

The Green and White began the day by winning the 200-yard medley relay as Josh Merchbaker , Tyler Schultze , Paddy Johnston , and Joe Parkhurst finished 1:31.85.

Jackson Nester started off his final season in the Green and White with three wins on the day. Nester took the top spot in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:47.98), 200-yard backstroke (1:49.88), and 200-yard IM (1:53.70).

Daniel Lyngaas won the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.53) and 100-yard freestyle (47.18).

Tyler Schultze won the 100-yard breaststroke (56.87) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:07.70).

Brock Wallace touched in 51.65 to claim the 100-yard backstroke event.

Johnston claimed the 200-yard butterfly (1:51.79) and 100-yard butterfly (50.13).

Parkhurst sprinted to the wall in 21.40, winning the 50-yard freestyle.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Tanner Beck raced to a time of 4:53.46 to win the event.

The afternoon ended with the Vikings winning the 200-yard freestyle relay as Schultze, Parkhurst, Lyngaas, and Johnston finished in 1:23.73.

James Wolf won 3M diving with a score of 298.20 while Xander Austin took the top spot in 1M with a 287.33.

Courtesy: Valpo Athletics

The Valpo men’s and women’s swimming teams lifted the lid on the 2024-25 season on Saturday afternoon with a dual meet at Cleveland State.

How It Happened

Three Beacons posted second-place finishes in individual events against the Vikings. On the men’s side, junior Anthony Martin (Bartlett, Ill./Bartlett) touched the wall second in the 200 fly with a time of 1:56.57.

(Bartlett, Ill./Bartlett) touched the wall second in the 200 fly with a time of 1:56.57. Two Valpo women posted runner-up finishes as well — sophomore Kailyn Benoit (Sussex, Wis./Hamilton) with a time of 2:16.89 in the 200 fly, and senior Sara Strauss (Spring Lake, Mich./Spring Lake) with a time of 2:30.11 in the 200 breast.

(Sussex, Wis./Hamilton) with a time of 2:16.89 in the 200 fly, and senior (Spring Lake, Mich./Spring Lake) with a time of 2:30.11 in the 200 breast. Benoit’s finish in the 200 fly was one of two events she paced the Beacons in, as she also posted a team-best time of 1:04.67 in the 100 fly.

Sophomore Sophie Schoch (Medina, Ohio/Medina) led the Valpo women in the 100 back (1:01.31) and the 200 back (2:12.43), while freshman Ally Unruh (Peoria, Ill./Dunlap) made her collegiate debut by leading the Beacons in the 1000 free (10:59.73) and the 500 free (5:24.52).

(Medina, Ohio/Medina) led the Valpo women in the 100 back (1:01.31) and the 200 back (2:12.43), while freshman (Peoria, Ill./Dunlap) made her collegiate debut by leading the Beacons in the 1000 free (10:59.73) and the 500 free (5:24.52). On the men’s side, junior Jackson Oostman (Aurora, Ill./Marmion Academy) led the way for Valpo in a trio of events — the 100 back (52.88), the 200 back (1:58.59) and the 200 IM (1:59.23).

(Aurora, Ill./Marmion Academy) led the way for Valpo in a trio of events — the 100 back (52.88), the 200 back (1:58.59) and the 200 IM (1:59.23). Senior Brendan Stangeland (West Fargo, N.D./Sheyenne) touched the wall first for the Beacons in the 100 breast (59.99) and the 200 breast (2:12.99), while freshman Carson Parker (Silver Lake, Ind./Tippecanoe Valley) made his collegiate debut with team-best times in the 50 free (22.22) and the 100 free (49.32).

(West Fargo, N.D./Sheyenne) touched the wall first for the Beacons in the 100 breast (59.99) and the 200 breast (2:12.99), while freshman (Silver Lake, Ind./Tippecanoe Valley) made his collegiate debut with team-best times in the 50 free (22.22) and the 100 free (49.32). CSU won the team scoring, 238-54 on the women’s side and 240-54 on the men’s side.