Psych Sheets Posted for 2018 Hustky Invitational

2018 Husky Invitational

The 2018 Husky Invitational will once again be a mid-season clash between some of the best high school club swimmers on the west coast (Clovis, PASA, King) and a number of regional college programs (Oregon State, Idaho, Seattle University, Alaska-Fairbanks).

Among the top performers who will be in attendance at the meet is Clovis Swim Club senior and Auburn commit Averee Preble, who is a perfect 6-for-6 in CIF Central Coast Section individual races in her career so far. She’s scheduled to swim 6 races at the meet, including as the top seed in the 500 free and 400 IM and #2 seed in thee 200 IM and 1650 free.

While the Crown Canyon Sharks and the Clovis Swim Club will both bring contingents to the meet, neither will bring their National Junior Teamers: Zoie Hartman and Claire Tuggle, respectively. That leaves the meet without the same level of firepower that it’s had in past years.

Separate high point tallies and team scoring are kept for the collegiate and club divisions. Last year, PASA won the women’s club division, 68-points ahead of KING, while the Terrapins Swim Team beat Dart at Sacramento for the men’s title (neither of those teams returned this year). The meet did pick up the Davis Aquadarts this year to help maintain a highly-competitive field.