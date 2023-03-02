PSS Fort Lauderdale Day Two Scratch Report: Oleksiak and Haughey Pull Out of 100 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Heat sheets are out for Thursday morning’s prelims session at the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. There were a number of notable scratches this morning, so let’s take a look.

Firstly, top seed Penny Oleksiak has pulled out of the women’s 100 free this morning, leaving Abbey Weitzeil as the top seed in the event. Oleksiak, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the event, was seeded at 52.98, which comes in under the Pro Swim Series record of 53.12.

Siobhan Haughey has also scratched the 100 free this morning. Haughey was the eighth seed in the event, but has opted to focus on the 400 free today instead of the 100.

Peter Varjasi and Finlay Knox, the #14 and #18 seeds respectively, have pulled out of the men’s 100 free this morning.

The 100 breast saw a high seed scratch, with Julia Mansson, the ninth seed, opting not to race the event. Similarly, there was one scratch in the men’s 100 breast, where tenth-seeded Kyle Booth has pulled out.

There were no scratches in the women’s 50 back this morning. Wales’ Jack Harvey has pulled out of the men’s 50 back. he was seeded with a 100 time of 56.76.

Canadian Ella Jansen has scratched the women’s 200 fly this morning in favor of the 400 free. Jansen was the fifth seed in the event, coming in with a seed time of 2:10.00.

Similarly, Brazilian Guilherme Costa has scratched the men’s 200 fly prelims this morning to focus on the 400 free. Costa was the 12th seed in the 200 fly. Jaka Pusnik and Aidan Paro also scratched the men’s 200 fly this morning.

Argentina’s Malena Santillan, 14, has pulled out of the women’s 400 free. Santillan was the eighth seed in the event, coming in with a seed time of 4:12.84.

The men’s 400 free saw one swimmer scratch. Luke-Kennedy Thompson, the #39 seed in the event, has pulled out.