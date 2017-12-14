Princeton Women Win 12 Events En Route to Beating Columbia in Ivy Dual

Princeton vs Columbia (Women’s Meet)

Friday, December 8th

Princeton, New Jersey

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Princeton – 195

Columbia – 105

Princeton continued their undefeated season in Ivy League action, rolling to a convincing victory over Columbia on December 8th. The Tigers were pretty dominant throughout the meet, but were especially so on the boards. Princeton went 1-2-3-4 in the 3 meter diving, and 1-2-3 in the 1 meter, with freshmen Sine Scribbick and Sophie Peifer going 1-2 in both.

Columbia came on pretty strong at the end, taking the last 3 events. In the final event, the 200 free relay, the Columbia ‘A’ team held off a strong back half from the Princeton ‘A’ team, touching them out by .05 seconds.

Princeton freshman standout, Courtney Tseng, sped to convincing victories in the 1000 and 500 free, posting a 10:13.45 and 5:01.58. Tseng swam her 100 with an even split, 5:06.60/5:06.85.

Event Winners:

PRESS RELEASE – PRINCETON:

The Princeton women’s swimming and diving team will enter the winter break on the positive energy of a five-meet win streak, a run that concluded Friday evening in DeNunzio Pool with a 195-105 victory over the Columbia Lions.

Princeton, which already owned Ivy wins over Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, and Penn already this season, took care of business in strong fashion against the Lions. The Tigers opened in impressive fashion, with the quartet of Izzy Reis , Jenny Ma , Elsa Welshofer , and Maddy Veith taking the 200 medley relay in 1:43.82.

A pair of freshmen went 1-2 in the 1000, with Courtney Tseng finishing in 10:13.45, and classmate Harley Lopez Miro taking second in 10:27.40. Junior Monica McGrath took a thrilling 200 free in 1:51.23, and CollegeSwimming.com Ivy League Swimmer of the Week Izzy Reis led a 1-2-3 Tiger finish in the 100 back in 55.81.

Freshman Jenny Ma won the 100 breast in 1:03.21, and classmate Skyler Liu led another 1-2-3 Tiger finish in the 200 fly in 2:05.54. Classmate Regan Barney took second in 2:08.06, while senior tri-captain Claire McIlmail finished third in 2:08.17.

Another senior captain, Maddy Veith , won the 50 free in 23.36, while sophomore Shaelyn Choi took the 200 breast in 2:19.72. Tseng added another win, this time leading a 1-2-3-4 Princeton finish in the 500 free in 5:01.58.

The Tiger women will be off until a home meet against Villanova on Jan. 12. They will try to complete a perfect Ivy League regular season weekend when they head to Boston during the first weekend of February for the annual H-Y-P tri-meet. Harvard will also serve as the host of the 2018 Ivy League Championships, which will take place two weeks after H-Y-P weekend.

PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA:

Princeton, N.J. – An Ivy League dual-meet against Princeton wrapped the 2017 calendar year for the Columbia women’s swimming & diving team on Friday, Dec. 8 at DeNunzio Pool. The Tigers won 12 of 16 events to down the Lions 195-105. Despite the loss, Columbia saw a few impressive performances from its young and veteran swimmers.

First-year Jessica He won her third Ivy League victory in the 100 butterfly by clocking in with a time of 56.03. She led a strong Columbia showing in the event that included a third-place finish by Emily Wang in 57.03.

In the 200 I.M., junior Jessica Antiles also added her third conference win in an event with a top time of 2:03.12. Nicole Papsco followed in third place in 2:07.83. Susie Zhu collected another win by the first-year class in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.23. The Lions capped the afternoon with a triumph in the 200 free relay as the squad of Zhu, Mary Ashby, Kathleen O’Rourke and He combined for a time of 1:34.64.

On the board, Seanna Barrett posted the Lions top scores in the three-meter dive with a fourth-place tally of 256.28 and the one-meter dive with a score of 244.80.

The Lions return to action on Sunday, Jan. 14 as they host Cornell at 2 p.m in Uris Pool.