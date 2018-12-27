Princeton Earns Commitment from Back/Fly Specialist Zephy Koh

Two-time USA Swimming All-American Zephy Koh, who hails from Pasadena, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. Addison Smith, Christina Bradley, Emily Trieu, and Jen Secrest have also indicated they plan to join the Tigers’ class of 2023. Trieu and Koh are teammates at Brea Aquatics.

“I am so excited and grateful to God to announce my commitment to the application process at Princeton University! I look forward to studying and swimming under the leadership of Coach Bret Lundgaard. I am thankful to my family and coach Jim Johnson to their invaluable support.”

Koh is a senior at San Marino High School. She competed as a sophomore at 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships and scored in the A finals of the 100y fly and 100y back. During her junior year season, in which she competed in club meets with Brea Aquatics, she earned PBs in the 200y free and 200y back at Spring Sectionals in Carlsbad. Last summer, Koh had a series of outstanding performances starting with Santa Clarita Sectionals where she earned PBs in the 200m back (2:17.48) and 200m IM (2:22.03). At Speedo Junior Nationals, she improved her lifetime bests in the 100m free (57.23), 200m free (2:02.29), and 100m back (1:02.87) while leading off Brea’s 400 free, 800 free, and 400 medley relays, all of which won junior national titles and helped Brea’s girls win the team title in Irvine. Koh’s year-over-year drops in those events included -2.5 in the 100 free, -5 in the 200 free, and -3 in the 100 back.

Koh is a nice pickup for the Tigers. She would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 fly, 100 back, and 200 IM, and the B final of the 200 back, at 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She would have won the 200 fly by over 3 seconds and her best time would have come within 8/100 of the Ivy League record. If she can repeat her LCM 100/200 free time drops in the short-course pool, Koh will be a major contributor to Princeton’s relays, as well.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 53.23

200 fly – 1:54.68

100 back – 53.81

200 back – 2:00.30

200 IM – 2:01.34

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

