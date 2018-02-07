Previewing Wisconsin High School Boys Sectionals/State

The WIAA posted the psych sheets for the Wisconsin high school sectionals this weekend. View them here. These meets will serve as a qualifier for the state meets next weekend. Sectional champions automatically qualify and the 18/12 fastest losers also qualify in Division 1/Division 2.

The seed times are all from in season times, so things will change a lot in the next two weekends when teams peak. For now, this is a good opportunity to look at where things stand headed into the championship season. We can combine the psych sheets for each division and score out the resulting hypothetical meet. WISCA has a computer poll that ranks teams based on times in the top 30 (read our coverage of the latest poll), but it uses 1-30 scoring. This has pros and cons. Scoring through 30 accounts for the potential positive effects of swimmers near the qualification line. A system scoring through 16 ranks all swimmers outside scoring range equally at 0 points. However, WISCA’s system overrates teams with lots of depth, but few top notch swimmers. Having a lot of swimmers ranked in the 10-20 range will result in a lot of points in the WISCA system, but many fewer in a top 16 scoring system like at the state meet. A top 16 system avoids this issue.

Scoring out the top 16 times from the psych sheets, Madison West leads Division 1 with 277 points over Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial who have 257. Division 2 looks less competitive as defending champions Monona Grove lead with 326 over second place Lakeland with 200.

Note that this scoring does not include diving. All divers on the psych sheet are entered at a score of “NP,” so I excluded them.

Division 1

School Projected Points 1 Madison West 277 2 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 257 3 Arrowhead 191 4 Madison Memorial 182 5 Middleton 172 6 Brookfield Central/East 170 7 Sauk Prairie Co-op 126 8 Marquette University 96 9 Franklin 94 10 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 84 11 Muskego 76 12 Greenfield Co-op 71 13 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 47 13 Neenah 47 15 Bay Port 41 16 West Bend East/West 33 17 Sun Prairie 28 17 D.C. Everest 28 19 Waukesha North Co-op 27 20 Menomonee Falls Co-op 25 21 Waunakee 22 21 Stevens Point 22 23 Holmen Co-op 16 24 Milwaukee King Co-op 12 25 Homestead 9 26 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 7 26 Hudson 7 28 Hartford Union/Slinger 5 29 Eau Claire Memorial/North 4 30 Kenosha Indian Trail 1

Division 1 Projected Top 20 Individual Scorers

Name School Projected Points 1 Lucas Farrar Arrowhead 40 1 John Acevedo WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 40 3 Wes Jekel Madison West 37 3 Drew Nixdorf Arrowhead 37 5 Lain Weaver Madison West 35 6 Michael Linnihan Brookfield Central/East 33 6 Ryan Linnihan Brookfield Central/East 33 6 Ben Davis Greenfield Co-op 33 6 Jacob Carlson WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 33 10 Caleb Blischke WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 32 11 Desmon Sachtjen Sauk Prairie Co-op 31 12 Alex Wowk Madison Memorial 30 12 Kaiser Neverman Green Bay Southwest Co-op 30 14 Bryan Fitzgerald West Bend East/West 29 14 Conrad Farrell WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 29 16 Michael Draves Middleton 28 16 Sam Kult Brookfield Central/East 28 16 James Kostrzewa Franklin 28 19 Roark Lundal Madison Memorial 27 19 Jeff Wiedoff Waukesha North Co-op 27

Division 2

School Projected Points 1 Monona Grove 326 2 Lakeland Union 200 3 Elkhorn Area 171 4 Edgewood 161 5 Ashwaubenon 153 6 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 139 7 Baraboo 119 8 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 101 9 Rhinelander 69 10 River Falls 65 11 Grafton 57 12 Plymouth 56 13 DeForest 54 14 McFarland 51 14 Fort Atkinson 51 16 Tomahawk 38 17 Shorewood 33 18 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 30 18 Berlin/GreenLake 30 20 Pulaski 28 21 Whitewater 27 21 Whitefish Bay 27 23 Shawano Community 23 24 Milton 20 25 Whitnall 18 26 Oregon 16 26 Chilton Co-op 16 26 Delavan-Darien 16 26 Antigo 16 30 Stoughton 15 31 Rice Lake 11 32 Cedarburg 10 32 Port Washington 10 32 Wausau East 10 35 South Milwaukee 7 36 Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 2

Division 2 Projected Top 20 Individual Scorers

Name School Projected Points 1 Ben McDade Monona Grove 40 1 Eric Storms Monona Grove 40 1 Max McHugh Sturgeon Bay Co-op 40 4 Truman teDuits Edgewood 37 4 Ben Hayes Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 37 6 Shane Sackett Monona Grove 34 6 Jack Garcia Lakeland Union 34 8 Alex Moen Edgewood 33 9 Aidan Lohr Baraboo 32 10 Jacob Lippiatt Monona Grove 31 10 Brock Aune Sturgeon Bay Co-op 31 12 Sam Ryf Berlin/GreenLake 30 13 Josh Douberly Monona Grove 29 13 Joe Stone Ashwaubenon 29 13 Hunter Johnson Elkhorn Area 29 16 Ben Ramminger DeForest 28 16 Nick Starr Grafton 28 16 Ben Bouchard Pulaski 28 16 Grant Gibson Lakeland Union 28 20 Young Liang Whitewater 27

Since I’ve done the work to score this out, it’s pretty easy to also score out the sectional psych sheets. At sectionals diver numbers are much lower, so their points are easier to approximate. I gave all the divers a tie for 1st place in the sectional. (That means if there were 5 divers they were each given 16.4 points (20+17+16+15+14)/5=16.4). Only 3 of the 10 sectionals have more than 7 divers and the most is 14. While not perfect, this should give a reasonable approximation of diving points.

Division 1

Beloit Memorial

School Projected Points 1 Madison West 402.7 2 Madison Memorial 341.7 3 Middleton 336 4 Sauk Prairie Co-op 226 5 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 197.7 6 Sun Prairie 178 7 Waunakee 158 8 Beloit Memorial 116 9 Janesville Parker 74 10 Madison East 54 11 Janesville Craig 49 12 Madison La Follette 30

Homestead

School Projected Points 1 Arrowhead 405.6 2 Brookfield Central/East 388.6 3 Menomonee Falls Co-op 285.3 4 West Bend East/West 238.6 5 Homestead 210 6 Hartford Union/Slinger 185 7 Wauwatosa West/East 154 8 Watertown 114 9 Wayland Academy Co-op 106 10 Milwaukee Lutheran Co-op 64 12 MilwMadisonCo-op 0

Kenosha

School Projected Points 1 Franklin 413.7 2 Badger Co-op 282 3 Racine Case 248.4 4 Kenosha Indian Trail 245.9 5 Oak Creek 210 6 Burlington Co-op 200 7 Kenosha Tremper 185.7 8 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 146.9 9 Racine Park 131.7 10 Racine Horlick 109.7 11 Milw.RonaldReagan/South 43

Neenah

School Projected Points 1 Bay Port 383 2 Neenah 331.3 3 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 293 4 Appleton West/Kimberly 198.3 5 Sheboygan North 197.1 6 Appleton North/Appleton East 193.1 7 Fond du Lac 148.2 8 Sheboygan South 134.1 9 Oshkosh West 119 10 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 118.1 11 Manitowoc Lincoln 110

Waukesha

School Projected Points 1 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 395.8 2 Muskego 326.8 3 Greenfield Co-op 321 4 Marquette University 295.7 5 Waukesha North Co-op 212 6 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 201.8 7 New Berlin West/Eisenhower 145 8 Milwaukee King Co-op 73 9 West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 66.8 10 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 51 11 Milwaukee Riverside Univ.Co-op 40 12 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op 14 13 Milw. Pulaski 1

Wisconsin Rapids

School Projected Points 1 Eau Claire Memorial/North 380.8 2 Hudson 336.8 3 D.C. Everest 280 4 Stevens Point 253 5 Holmen Co-op 203 6 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 178 7 Marshfield 162 8 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 161 9 Superior 86.4 10 La Crosse Logan Co-op 85

Division 2

Baraboo

School Projected Points 1 Monona Grove 395.7 2 Edgewood 297.3 3 Baraboo 241 4 McFarland 194 5 DeForest 183 6 Fort Atkinson 156 7 Stoughton 146 8 Milton 141 9 Oregon 139 10 Whitewater 128 11 Platteville/Lancaster 93 12 Jefferson/Cambridge 43

Cedarburg

School Projected Points 1 Ashwaubenon 348 2 Plymouth 278.2 3 Cedarburg 249.3 4 Port Washington 228.3 5 Grafton 223.2 6 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 219 7 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 213 8 Chilton Co-op 210.1 9 Berlin/GreenLake 112 10 Two Rivers/Roncalli 64 11 St. John’s Nw/University Lake 58

Nicolet

School Projected Points 1 Elkhorn Area 373 2 Whitefish Bay 288 3 Nicolet 256 4 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 210 5 South Milwaukee 189 6 Whitnall 184 7 Delavan-Darien 181 8 Shorewood 180 9 Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 108 10 Cudahy 77 11 Brookfield Academy 38

River Falls