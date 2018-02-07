Previewing Wisconsin High School Boys Sectionals/State

The WIAA posted the psych sheets for the Wisconsin high school sectionals this weekend. View them here. These meets will serve as a qualifier for the state meets next weekend. Sectional champions automatically qualify and the 18/12 fastest losers also qualify in Division 1/Division 2.
The seed times are all from in season times, so things will change a lot in the next two weekends when teams peak. For now, this is a good opportunity to look at where things stand headed into the championship season. We can combine the psych sheets for each division and score out the resulting hypothetical meet. WISCA has a computer poll that ranks teams based on times in the top 30 (read our coverage of the latest poll), but it uses 1-30 scoring. This has pros and cons. Scoring through 30 accounts for the potential positive effects of swimmers near the qualification line. A system scoring through 16 ranks all swimmers outside scoring range equally at 0 points. However, WISCA’s system overrates teams with lots of depth, but few top notch swimmers. Having a lot of swimmers ranked in the 10-20 range will result in a lot of points in the WISCA system, but many fewer in a top 16 scoring system like at the state meet. A top 16 system avoids this issue.
Scoring out the top 16 times from the psych sheets, Madison West leads Division 1 with 277 points over Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial who have 257. Division 2 looks less competitive as defending champions Monona Grove lead with 326 over second place Lakeland with 200.
Note that this scoring does not include diving. All divers on the psych sheet are entered at a score of “NP,” so I excluded them.
Division 1
School
Projected Points
1
Madison West
277
2
WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
257
3
Arrowhead
191
4
Madison Memorial
182
5
Middleton
172
6
Brookfield Central/East
170
7
Sauk Prairie Co-op
126
8
Marquette University
96
9
Franklin
94
10
Green Bay Southwest Co-op
84
11
Muskego
76
12
Greenfield Co-op
71
13
Verona Area/Mount Horeb
47
13
Neenah
47
15
Bay Port
41
16
West Bend East/West
33
17
Sun Prairie
28
17
D.C. Everest
28
19
Waukesha North Co-op
27
20
Menomonee Falls Co-op
25
21
Waunakee
22
21
Stevens Point
22
23
Holmen Co-op
16
24
Milwaukee King Co-op
12
25
Homestead
9
26
Waukesha West/Mukwonago
7
26
Hudson
7
28
Hartford Union/Slinger
5
29
Eau Claire Memorial/North
4
30
Kenosha Indian Trail
1
Division 1 Projected Top 20 Individual Scorers
Name
School
Projected Points
1
Lucas Farrar
Arrowhead
40
1
John Acevedo
WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
40
3
Wes Jekel
Madison West
37
3
Drew Nixdorf
Arrowhead
37
5
Lain Weaver
Madison West
35
6
Michael Linnihan
Brookfield Central/East
33
6
Ryan Linnihan
Brookfield Central/East
33
6
Ben Davis
Greenfield Co-op
33
6
Jacob Carlson
WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
33
10
Caleb Blischke
WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
32
11
Desmon Sachtjen
Sauk Prairie Co-op
31
12
Alex Wowk
Madison Memorial
30
12
Kaiser Neverman
Green Bay Southwest Co-op
30
14
Bryan Fitzgerald
West Bend East/West
29
14
Conrad Farrell
WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial
29
16
Michael Draves
Middleton
28
16
Sam Kult
Brookfield Central/East
28
16
James Kostrzewa
Franklin
28
19
Roark Lundal
Madison Memorial
27
19
Jeff Wiedoff
Waukesha North Co-op
27
Division 2
School
Projected Points
1
Monona Grove
326
2
Lakeland Union
200
3
Elkhorn Area
171
4
Edgewood
161
5
Ashwaubenon
153
6
Sturgeon Bay Co-op
139
7
Baraboo
119
8
Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
101
9
Rhinelander
69
10
River Falls
65
11
Grafton
57
12
Plymouth
56
13
DeForest
54
14
McFarland
51
14
Fort Atkinson
51
16
Tomahawk
38
17
Shorewood
33
18
Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
30
18
Berlin/GreenLake
30
20
Pulaski
28
21
Whitewater
27
21
Whitefish Bay
27
23
Shawano Community
23
24
Milton
20
25
Whitnall
18
26
Oregon
16
26
Chilton Co-op
16
26
Delavan-Darien
16
26
Antigo
16
30
Stoughton
15
31
Rice Lake
11
32
Cedarburg
10
32
Port Washington
10
32
Wausau East
10
35
South Milwaukee
7
36
Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis
2
Division 2 Projected Top 20 Individual Scorers
Name
School
Projected Points
1
Ben McDade
Monona Grove
40
1
Eric Storms
Monona Grove
40
1
Max McHugh
Sturgeon Bay Co-op
40
4
Truman teDuits
Edgewood
37
4
Ben Hayes
Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
37
6
Shane Sackett
Monona Grove
34
6
Jack Garcia
Lakeland Union
34
8
Alex Moen
Edgewood
33
9
Aidan Lohr
Baraboo
32
10
Jacob Lippiatt
Monona Grove
31
10
Brock Aune
Sturgeon Bay Co-op
31
12
Sam Ryf
Berlin/GreenLake
30
13
Josh Douberly
Monona Grove
29
13
Joe Stone
Ashwaubenon
29
13
Hunter Johnson
Elkhorn Area
29
16
Ben Ramminger
DeForest
28
16
Nick Starr
Grafton
28
16
Ben Bouchard
Pulaski
28
16
Grant Gibson
Lakeland Union
28
20
Young Liang
Whitewater
27
Since I’ve done the work to score this out, it’s pretty easy to also score out the sectional psych sheets. At sectionals diver numbers are much lower, so their points are easier to approximate. I gave all the divers a tie for 1st place in the sectional. (That means if there were 5 divers they were each given 16.4 points (20+17+16+15+14)/5=16.4). Only 3 of the 10 sectionals have more than 7 divers and the most is 14. While not perfect, this should give a reasonable approximation of diving points.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Previewing Wisconsin High School Boys Sectionals/State"
Big winter storms coming through the Midwest these next couple days, hopefully they don’t impede these meets. Swim fast WIAA people!