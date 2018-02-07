Previewing Wisconsin High School Boys Sectionals/State

by Andrew Mering 1

February 07th, 2018 High School, News

The WIAA posted the psych sheets for the Wisconsin high school sectionals this weekend. View them here. These meets will serve as a qualifier for the state meets next weekend. Sectional champions automatically qualify and the 18/12 fastest losers also qualify in Division 1/Division 2.

The seed times are all from in season times, so things will change a lot in the next two weekends when teams peak. For now, this is a good opportunity to look at where things stand headed into the championship season. We can combine the psych sheets for each division and score out the resulting hypothetical meet. WISCA has a computer poll that ranks teams based on times in the top 30 (read our coverage of the latest poll), but it uses 1-30 scoring. This has pros and cons. Scoring through 30 accounts for the potential positive effects of swimmers near the qualification line. A system scoring through 16 ranks all swimmers outside scoring range equally at 0 points. However, WISCA’s system overrates teams with lots of depth, but few top notch swimmers. Having a lot of swimmers ranked in the 10-20 range will result in a lot of points in the WISCA system, but many fewer in a top 16 scoring system like at the state meet. A top 16 system avoids this issue.

Scoring out the top 16 times from the psych sheets, Madison West leads Division 1 with 277 points over Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial who have 257. Division 2 looks less competitive as defending champions Monona Grove lead with 326 over second place Lakeland with 200.

Note that this scoring does not include diving. All divers on the psych sheet are entered at a score of “NP,” so I excluded them.

Division 1

School Projected Points
1 Madison West 277
2 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 257
3 Arrowhead 191
4 Madison Memorial 182
5 Middleton 172
6 Brookfield Central/East 170
7 Sauk Prairie Co-op 126
8 Marquette University 96
9 Franklin 94
10 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 84
11 Muskego 76
12 Greenfield Co-op 71
13 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 47
13 Neenah 47
15 Bay Port 41
16 West Bend East/West 33
17 Sun Prairie 28
17 D.C. Everest 28
19 Waukesha North Co-op 27
20 Menomonee Falls Co-op 25
21 Waunakee 22
21 Stevens Point 22
23 Holmen Co-op 16
24 Milwaukee King Co-op 12
25 Homestead 9
26 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 7
26 Hudson 7
28 Hartford Union/Slinger 5
29 Eau Claire Memorial/North 4
30 Kenosha Indian Trail 1

Division 1 Projected Top 20 Individual Scorers

Name School Projected Points
1 Lucas Farrar Arrowhead 40
1 John Acevedo WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 40
3 Wes Jekel Madison West 37
3 Drew Nixdorf Arrowhead 37
5 Lain Weaver Madison West 35
6 Michael Linnihan Brookfield Central/East 33
6 Ryan Linnihan Brookfield Central/East 33
6 Ben Davis Greenfield Co-op 33
6 Jacob Carlson WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 33
10 Caleb Blischke WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 32
11 Desmon Sachtjen Sauk Prairie Co-op 31
12 Alex Wowk Madison Memorial 30
12 Kaiser Neverman Green Bay Southwest Co-op 30
14 Bryan Fitzgerald West Bend East/West 29
14 Conrad Farrell WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 29
16 Michael Draves Middleton 28
16 Sam Kult Brookfield Central/East 28
16 James Kostrzewa Franklin 28
19 Roark Lundal Madison Memorial 27
19 Jeff Wiedoff Waukesha North Co-op 27

Division 2

School Projected Points
1 Monona Grove 326
2 Lakeland Union 200
3 Elkhorn Area 171
4 Edgewood 161
5 Ashwaubenon 153
6 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 139
7 Baraboo 119
8 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 101
9 Rhinelander 69
10 River Falls 65
11 Grafton 57
12 Plymouth 56
13 DeForest 54
14 McFarland 51
14 Fort Atkinson 51
16 Tomahawk 38
17 Shorewood 33
18 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 30
18 Berlin/GreenLake 30
20 Pulaski 28
21 Whitewater 27
21 Whitefish Bay 27
23 Shawano Community 23
24 Milton 20
25 Whitnall 18
26 Oregon 16
26 Chilton Co-op 16
26 Delavan-Darien 16
26 Antigo 16
30 Stoughton 15
31 Rice Lake 11
32 Cedarburg 10
32 Port Washington 10
32 Wausau East 10
35 South Milwaukee 7
36 Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 2

Division 2 Projected Top 20 Individual Scorers

Name School Projected Points
1 Ben McDade Monona Grove 40
1 Eric Storms Monona Grove 40
1 Max McHugh Sturgeon Bay Co-op 40
4 Truman teDuits Edgewood 37
4 Ben Hayes Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 37
6 Shane Sackett Monona Grove 34
6 Jack Garcia Lakeland Union 34
8 Alex Moen Edgewood 33
9 Aidan Lohr Baraboo 32
10 Jacob Lippiatt Monona Grove 31
10 Brock Aune Sturgeon Bay Co-op 31
12 Sam Ryf Berlin/GreenLake 30
13 Josh Douberly Monona Grove 29
13 Joe Stone Ashwaubenon 29
13 Hunter Johnson Elkhorn Area 29
16 Ben Ramminger DeForest 28
16 Nick Starr Grafton 28
16 Ben Bouchard Pulaski 28
16 Grant Gibson Lakeland Union 28
20 Young Liang Whitewater 27

Since I’ve done the work to score this out, it’s pretty easy to also score out the sectional psych sheets. At sectionals diver numbers are much lower, so their points are easier to approximate. I gave all the divers a tie for 1st place in the sectional. (That means if there were 5 divers they were each given 16.4 points (20+17+16+15+14)/5=16.4). Only 3 of the 10 sectionals have more than 7 divers and the most is 14. While not perfect, this should give a reasonable approximation of diving points.

Division 1

Beloit Memorial

School Projected Points
1 Madison West 402.7
2 Madison Memorial 341.7
3 Middleton 336
4 Sauk Prairie Co-op 226
5 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 197.7
6 Sun Prairie 178
7 Waunakee 158
8 Beloit Memorial 116
9 Janesville Parker 74
10 Madison East 54
11 Janesville Craig 49
12 Madison La Follette 30

Homestead

School Projected Points
1 Arrowhead 405.6
2 Brookfield Central/East 388.6
3 Menomonee Falls Co-op 285.3
4 West Bend East/West 238.6
5 Homestead 210
6 Hartford Union/Slinger 185
7 Wauwatosa West/East 154
8 Watertown 114
9 Wayland Academy Co-op 106
10 Milwaukee Lutheran Co-op 64
12 MilwMadisonCo-op 0

Kenosha

School Projected Points
1 Franklin 413.7
2 Badger Co-op 282
3 Racine Case 248.4
4 Kenosha Indian Trail 245.9
5 Oak Creek 210
6 Burlington Co-op 200
7 Kenosha Tremper 185.7
8 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 146.9
9 Racine Park 131.7
10 Racine Horlick 109.7
11 Milw.RonaldReagan/South 43

Neenah

School Projected Points
1 Bay Port 383
2 Neenah 331.3
3 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 293
4 Appleton West/Kimberly 198.3
5 Sheboygan North 197.1
6 Appleton North/Appleton East 193.1
7 Fond du Lac 148.2
8 Sheboygan South 134.1
9 Oshkosh West 119
10 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 118.1
11 Manitowoc Lincoln 110

Waukesha

School Projected Points
1 WaukeshaSouth/CatholicMemorial 395.8
2 Muskego 326.8
3 Greenfield Co-op 321
4 Marquette University 295.7
5 Waukesha North Co-op 212
6 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 201.8
7 New Berlin West/Eisenhower 145
8 Milwaukee King Co-op 73
9 West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 66.8
10 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 51
11 Milwaukee Riverside Univ.Co-op 40
12 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op 14
13 Milw. Pulaski 1

Wisconsin Rapids

School Projected Points
1 Eau Claire Memorial/North 380.8
2 Hudson 336.8
3 D.C. Everest 280
4 Stevens Point 253
5 Holmen Co-op 203
6 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 178
7 Marshfield 162
8 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 161
9 Superior 86.4
10 La Crosse Logan Co-op 85

Division 2

Baraboo

School Projected Points
1 Monona Grove 395.7
2 Edgewood 297.3
3 Baraboo 241
4 McFarland 194
5 DeForest 183
6 Fort Atkinson 156
7 Stoughton 146
8 Milton 141
9 Oregon 139
10 Whitewater 128
11 Platteville/Lancaster 93
12 Jefferson/Cambridge 43

Cedarburg

School Projected Points
1 Ashwaubenon 348
2 Plymouth 278.2
3 Cedarburg 249.3
4 Port Washington 228.3
5 Grafton 223.2
6 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 219
7 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 213
8 Chilton Co-op 210.1
9 Berlin/GreenLake 112
10 Two Rivers/Roncalli 64
11 St. John’s Nw/University Lake 58

Nicolet

School Projected Points
1 Elkhorn Area 373
2 Whitefish Bay 288
3 Nicolet 256
4 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 210
5 South Milwaukee 189
6 Whitnall 184
7 Delavan-Darien 181
8 Shorewood 180
9 Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 108
10 Cudahy 77
11 Brookfield Academy 38

River Falls

School Projected Points
1 Lakeland Union 324
2 River Falls 262.5
3 Rhinelander 241
4 Tomahawk 236
5 Shawano Community 197
6 Pulaski 179
7 Wausau East 172
8 Antigo 171
9 Rice Lake 151.5
10 Menomonie 110
11 Medford 52

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Previewing Wisconsin High School Boys Sectionals/State"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Friuti

Big winter storms coming through the Midwest these next couple days, hopefully they don’t impede these meets. Swim fast WIAA people!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours 49 minutes ago