Practice + Pancakes: Eddie Reese Gives Texas Men “Numbers” Set for Trials Taper

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

After the Pro Swim in San Antonio, SwimSwam drove an hour north to Austin to see what Eddie Reese’s longhorns were up to leading into the 2022 US World Champ Trials. On this Wednesday, the taper workout was simple: Eddie gave you a number, and you got to that number. For most of the guys, it was somewhere between 3k-4k. We talk with a lot of the guys about how did they get their yardage in, including Carson Foster, Maxime Rooney, Shaine Casas, and David Johnston.

The most entertaining part of practice, however, was the trash talk between Casas and Johnston. IF Casas ends up going to the US Summer Nationals in Irvine, then the duo is set to race in either a 400 free or 400 IM, both parties betting on themselves to take either race.