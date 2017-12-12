Practice + Pancakes: Western Hills Athletic Club with Ian Crocker and Jimmy Bynum

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

I went to visit Ian and Jimmy over at the Western Hills Aquatic Club in Austin recently (if you didn’t see Ian and I’s carpool, check it out here). There are a plethora of reasons why I enjoyed visiting this club, the first of which is it’s location. Normally the club practices at the Western Hills Aquatic Club facility, but seeing as that is currently under construction, the club has been utilizing another outdoor venue in Austin. To me, outdoors is outdoors, and I love everything about swimming outside.

The second thing I liked about Ian and Jimmy’s workout was all of the different activities they had in a single practice. These included: Dolphin Endurance Surface Recovery (DESR), El Fino, Sub Club, Parachuting like you’ve never seen before, and The Egg Drill. All of these things and more are explained in detail in the video, so sit back and enjoy!