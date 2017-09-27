Practice + Pancakes: Rice University (Video Feature)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes… or at least breakfast.

When I walked into Rice University on an early Tuesday morning, I was impressed to see all the women already doing stretches and pre-workout exercises, taking into account they had to be in the water by 6am. You could tell they were disciplined and committed to readying themselves for the challenge that came next.

Their workout consisted of a lot of gear, which I personally really enjoyed. They wore socks, fins, paddles, buoys, and snorkels throughout the practice. I particularly liked the usage of the drag socks, which they swam with, kicked with, AND worked underwaters with. Any way you slice the pancake, that’s tough.