Middleton, Monona Grove Remain Atop Wisconsin HS Ranks (12/24)

The 2nd poll of the 2017-2018 Wisconsin High School Boys’ Swimming & Diving Season has been released, and there hasn’t been much change in the standings. The rankings are compiled and calculated by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association (WISCA).

The teams from near the capital of Madison continue to dominate the Division I (big school) rankings, with Middleton leading the way with 596 points, Madison West with 560, and Madison Memorial with 530 points. Middleton, who were just 8th at last year’s state championship meet, extended their lead ever-so-slightly this week.

Middleton’s depth has boosted them in the rankings so far – they have more entries than their closest rivals. Madison West, meanwhile, has the fastest swimmer in the division in 6 events, and are the more subjective favorites heading into the spring semester.

In Division II, Monona Groves maintained their lock on the #1 spot, behind state-leading times from Indiana commit Ben McDade in the 200 free (1:41.18) and the 500 free (4:34.82). They won last year’s state meet over Ashwaubenon by 149 points (381-232), so they’ll likely continue to the the favorites all season long.

Elkhorn remains as the #2 team in Division II, while Lakeland, after submitting their first results of the season, have jumped all the way to #3.

Top 20, Division I & Division II, December 24th

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY