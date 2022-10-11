Practice + Pancakes: Durden Leads Cal Men Through Friday PM 15m Power Efforts

We took a visit to Cal Berkeley, where the 2020 Men’s Olympic coach Dave Durden was taking his men’s team through a typical Friday afternoon. After their PM session in the weight room, the Cal men hop in the pool and race. This Friday, Durden gave them 15m efforts, either all underwater or all on top of the water. Durden has mastered this format, making it exciting by banging on a flagpole to signal the start of the race and yelling out the winner after each heat.