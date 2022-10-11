Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Durden Leads Cal Men Through Friday PM 15m Power Efforts

We took a visit to Cal Berkeley, where the 2020 Men’s Olympic coach Dave Durden was taking his men’s team through a typical Friday afternoon. After their PM session in the weight room, the Cal men hop in the pool and race. This Friday, Durden gave them 15m efforts, either all underwater or all on top of the water. Durden has mastered this format, making it exciting by banging on a flagpole to signal the start of the race and yelling out the winner after each heat.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!