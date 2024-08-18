Poland Anti-Doping Agency Says Doping Leaks are ‘Fake,’ Blames Hack on ‘Enemy State’

POLADA, the Polish Anti-Doping Agency, has dismissed files that showed covered-up doping violations by a number of their star athletes as “fake news” served by an “enemy state.”

A number of high-profile athletes were listed in the alleged leaks, including world #1 ranked tennis player Iga Swiatek and Barcelona FC striker Robert Lewandowski.

POLADA has said that there was a cyber-attack on their databases that resulted in the leak of 50,000 confidential files.

The attacks are reminiscent of the Fancy Bear attacks by a Russian hacking group between 2016 and 2019 that resulted in attacks on a number of anti-doping agencies , including WADA. That group leaked what they said were Therapeutic Use Exemption information for a number of high profile American athletes, including swimmers like Caeleb Dressel. The veracity of those leaks was never confirmed nor denied by anti-doping authorities.

Polish authorities have not yet specified which ‘enemy state’ they believe to have supported the attacks, though local media have reported that Russia or Belarus are the likely actors. Polish authorities they say that “the case is currently under investigation and detailed technical analysis.”

Poland, as the next stop west of Ukraine in Europe, has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine’s war with Poland and has taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees.

Information alleged to be from the POLADA files were leaked by an account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The account that posted the alleged leaks claiming failed tests by star athletes has since been deactivated.

Other files, including hand-written notes, contain information about psychological evaluations of athletes, Therapeutic Use Exemptions, and other detailed reports.

Even if the information is not accurate, the leaks serve to further undermine global anti-doping systems in light of an ongoing and very public feud between USADA and WADA over Chinese anti-doping activities.

Cycler Wojciech Pszczolarski posted the apology email from POLADA sharing what information was stolen by hackers.

W @POLADA_official dzień jak co dzień 🤡 Jak nie wysyłanie poufnych maili do nie tych adresatów, to udostępnianie, kradzieże danych osobowych… Łamanie przepisów RODO to chleb powszedni w królestwie @micha_rynkowski 🤦‍♂️ Jak taka instytucja ma być wiarygodna ? 🙄@UODOgov_pl pic.twitter.com/DOA6n5nBgw — Wojtek Pszczolarski 🐝 (@wojtekpszczola) August 8, 2024

The letter did not indicate that any personal testing or medical information had been stolen.

